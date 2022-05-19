SoftBank Robotics America Announces Senior Appointments

The executive promotions include leaders from teams that serve a variety of roles across the company, including growth, corporate management, people and operations, revenue and customer experience, product, design and engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America , the North American arm of the global leader in robotics solutions, today announced appointments within its senior leadership team.

SoftBank Robotics is the leader in collaborative robotics, connecting people and technology to change the way humans work. The company's practical automation and robotic solutions, such as Whiz, the award-winning commercial robotic vacuum, are transforming the way work is done.

"These individuals have created tremendous value at SBRA as we continue to make great progress in developing, scaling and commercializing collaborative robotics solutions," said Brady Watkins, General Manager and Senior Vice President of SoftBank Robotics America. "I am excited to be adding to our senior leadership team and look forward to continuing to work with each of them closely in their new role."

SoftBank Robotics America promoted the following individuals:

Katya Akudovich will serve as Vice President of New Business and Strategic Growth, responsible for developing partnerships that propel industry-wide advancements in innovative product adoption. Akudovich joined SBRA in 2019 and most recently served as Director of Strategic Growth.



Naoki Mikoshiba will serve as Senior Vice President of Corporate Management and Operations, overseeing finance, accounting, fleet operations, project management, and legal. Mikoshiba joined SBRA in 2016 and most recently served as Vice President of Operations, developing the robotics business for the U.S. market and driving corporate strategy.



will serve as Senior Vice President of Corporate Management and Operations, overseeing finance, accounting, fleet operations, project management, and legal. Mikoshiba joined SBRA in 2016 and most recently served as Vice President of Operations, developing the robotics business for the U.S. market and driving corporate strategy. Bee Bee Nie will serve as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Nie joined SBRA in 2020 as Senior Director of Finance. She has over 18 years of experience leading financial organizations in the tech and SaaS industries.



will serve as Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Nie joined SBRA in 2020 as Senior Director of Finance. She has over 18 years of experience leading financial organizations in the tech and SaaS industries. Jordan Sun will serve as Vice President of Product, Design, and Engineering. Sun joined SBRA in 2022 as Head of Product, Design, and Engineering.



will serve as Vice President of Product, Design, and Engineering. Sun joined SBRA in 2022 as Head of Product, Design, and Engineering. Dianna Wilusz will serve as Vice President of People Experience and Operations. Wilusz joined SBRA in 2020 and most recently served as Senior Director of Human Resources.



will serve as Vice President of People Experience and Operations. Wilusz joined SBRA in 2020 and most recently served as Senior Director of Human Resources. Karen Wood-Maris will serve as Vice President of Revenue Operations and Customer Experience, overseeing revenue growth across sales, marketing, product and operations. Wood-Maris joined SoftBank Robotics America in 2020 as Head of Customer Experience and Growth.

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America