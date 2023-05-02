SoftBank Robotics America Appoints Veteran David Trowbridge as Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of the global leader in robotics solutions, today announced the appointment of David Trowbridge as Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships.

With over 18 years of experience as a revenue-producing executive in the technology, robotics, and consulting industries, Trowbridge has deep experience in developing high-level teams that are designed to drive innovation and solution sales to global clients from the Fortune 10 to the Fortune 500. Trowbridge will help SBRA optimize their growth in their Direct and Partner sales revenue, and he will further scale products into the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the SoftBank team," said Brady Watkins, President of SoftBank Robotics America. "With David's decades of experience in sales to global companies, I am certain he and the team will build upon our successful foundation in the marketplace by establishing new relationships and scaling our solutions to additional clients and industries."

"SoftBank Robotics is the most trusted automation solutions provider due to their industry defining white glove services. These unrivaled services, when paired with their robotic solutions, uniquely position the company to enable partners and customers to transform the way work gets done. I'm excited to help further the company's leadership position," said Trowbridge.

Prior to joining SBRA, Trowbridge served as Chief Revenue Officer at Beyond Edge, Chief Commercial Officer at Spacee, and Vice President of Sales for North America at IntelliCentrics. Trowbridge lives in Richardson, Texas with his wife and daughter and received a Bachelor of Business Administration at the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics. SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston, London, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. SoftBank Robotics' robots are used in more than 70 countries worldwide and we offer innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, cleaning, warehouse, and logistics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

