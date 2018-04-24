SoftBank Taps DroneDeploy as the Drone Software Platform Choice in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneDeploy, a drone software startup, and leading drone data platform today launched the Drone software ''DroneDeploy Cloud Service'' in Japan and SoftBank C&S will be the distributor. As the only drone cloud software to be distributed by SoftBank C&S, the partnership brings DroneDeploy's best-in-class software solutions to the Japanese commercial technology market.

With DroneDeploy as an industry innovator in drone operations technology, and with SoftBank C&S's successful track record in bringing software giants to market in Japan, this partnership paves the way for DroneDeploy to continue its rapid international expansion in the aerial data space.

SoftBank C&S (SoftBank Commerce & Service Corp, a subsidiary of SoftBank group) is one of largest IT distributors on the planet and now provides a drone ecosystem that spans the entire industry. As a drone and drone-related sales organization in Japan, SoftBank C&S carries drones and related IT products. By adding DroneDeploy to their portfolio, SoftBank C&S is positioned to become the leading drone systems provider in Japan.

The global market for commercial drones is estimated to exceed $13 Billion by 2020. As more Japanese businesses use drones to generate aerial insights, they're turning to SoftBank C&S — with 8 years of industry experience and now, enterprise-grade hardware and best-in-class software solutions — to scale drone operations. Combining the sales, distribution and marketing capabilities of SoftBank C&S with DroneDeploy's Cloud Platform and App Market poises DroneDeploy to become the universal drone operating system.

"We're excited to be working with SoftBank C&S in Japan. It provides us immediate global reach into one of the most mature enterprise drone markets," said Scott Lumish, Vice President of Business Development at DroneDeploy. "We believe SoftBank C&S will help DroneDeploy dominate the aerial data space and become the operating system for all drones in Japan, and eventually the rest of world."

ABOUT DRONEDEPLOY

DroneDeploy is the leading cloud software platform for commercial drones, and is making the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone.

Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy is transforming the way businesses leverage drones and aerial data across industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, inspection and surveying. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional-grade imagery and analysis, 3D modeling and more from any drone on any device.

DroneDeploy customers have mapped and analyzed more than 30 million acres in over 180 countries. DroneDeploy is located in the heart of San Francisco. To learn more visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.

ABOUT SoftBank C&S

SoftBank C&S distributes various IT-related products, the original business of the SoftBank Group, and also manufactures and markets "SoftBank SELECTION" mobile accessories. Additionally, by leveraging SoftBank Group synergies, SoftBank C&S provides ICT solutions that combine mobile and fixed-line infrastructure with ICT-related products for corporate customers, web services for various mobile devices, and e-procurement services. For more information, please visit http://cas.softbank.jp.

