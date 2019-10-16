Softcrylic Returns to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies and the Fast 50 Lists

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softcrylic LLC, has made the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for a second time. The last time the company earned this honor was in 2016. This list is one of the most prestigious rankings of the Nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents an exclusive compilation of the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -its independent small businesses.

Softcrylic LLC, has also returned to the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 honorees. This is the second consecutive year that the company receives this praise. These winners are based off audited reports of financial filings showing growth over the past three years.

In the first half of 2019, Softcrylic has already made big waves in winning business from multiple new clients, some of which include Warner Music Group, Houghton Mifflin, Anthem Health, Credit Karma and Microsoft Corporation.

'The combination of Data and Analytics with our Engineering expertise is our core focus. This is a dynamic area and a number of organizations are in need of a partner to guide and assist in this arena. We're fortunate to have an awesome team of professionals constantly striving to solve problems and help our clients.' John Flavin, CEO.

About Softcrylic

Softcrylic helps organizations unleash the knowledge of data through the power of technology. Since 2000, Softcrylic has worked with both start-ups and Fortune 500 organizations to help make their company goals a reality.

