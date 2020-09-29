Softgiving Launches New Products to Better Serve Charities, Streamers and Brands

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New avenues for philanthropy are on the rise, and Georgia-based Softgiving has responded by successfully matching charitable needs with the philanthropic passions of gamers and their loyal viewers. Now the acclaimed fundraising platform has launched new business products to better serve these charities and maximize their online fundraising goals.

HERO by Softgiving is a 100% free-to-use, online fundraising platform with no fees of any kind (including transaction fees) that seamlessly integrates into any livestream event and delivers all funds raised to the charity. Upon a successful donation, donors will receive a receipt that allows them to track when their donation is received by the charity, and have the option to leave a voluntary tip on top of their charitable contributions. Tips allow HERO by Softgiving to cover transaction fees, maintain its platform, and provide customer support for charity streams. With HERO by Softiving, anyone can create a campaign for their favorite charity.

EVENTS by Softgiving will collaborate with charities to create, organize and run online events that drive donations, raise awareness and generate new donor lists. Most charities don't have dedicated resources to source influencers, create online fundraising campaigns and manage them for optimal results — this is where Softgiving steps in. In addition, the team will provide training and best practices for participating fundraisers to help implement impactful charity streams. EVENTS are built to accommodate corporate partners by delivering customizable, high-impact awareness campaigns providing positive sentiment, direct engagement and valuable access to a hard-to-reach audience.

"Think of these livestream charity events as a modernized telethon, but with video games. Traditional forms of donations will always exist, but the next generation is spending their time online," said Softgiving Founder and CEO Matt Pfaltzgraf. "Every charity stream deserves a unique strategy, so our expertise in crafting tailor-made activations enables us to create the optimal strategy for each influencer. We believe this is the time to shift strategies in order to engage and reach these donors where they spend their time. We are encouraging more nonprofits to consider this direction when engaging new donor audiences and striving to grow their base of supporters."

More than 150 million Americans play video games, and 64 percent of American households are home to at least one person who plays video games regularly. An April 2020 market report projected the global audience of "esports enthusiasts" would grow from just over 150 million at the end of 2018 to more than 250 million by the end of 2021.

Pfaltzgraf continued: "It's easy to see why these gaming partnerships with charities are working. The gaming industry is exploding, and there is a growing market for fundraising tools to go with it. We are proud to be among those who are helping bring these innovative efforts into reality. The streaming community has already proven how passionate they are about cause-driven fundraising, so we are excited to take this next step in furthering the mission of both the gaming community and these non-profit charities in need."

