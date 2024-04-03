Softheon Launches CITIZ3N, New Subsidiary Dedicated to Government Solutions in Healthcare

STONY BROOK, N.Y., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a leading cloud-based eligibility, enrollment, and billing provider for health plans and government agencies, today announces the launch of CITIZ3N, a subsidiary dedicated to revolutionizing government solutions in healthcare. As part of the illustrious '3' Softheon Brands, CITIZ3N is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the government solutions sector.

CITIZ3N stands at the forefront of innovation, driven by Softheon's unwavering dedication of excellence and its ambition to lead technological progress. With a firm focus on healthcare accessibility and efficacy, CITIZ3N aims to transform the landscape of government-driven healthcare solutions through cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled services.

At the core of CITIZ3N's mission lies a dedication to empowering local, state and federal agencies with state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive services. The primary objective is to drive down costs, elevate member experiences, streamline eligibility verification processes, and expand healthcare accessibility to all strata of society.

Eugene Sayan, CEO of Softheon, expressed excitement, stating, "CITIZ3N marks a pivotal evolution in our quest to redefine government-driven healthcare solutions. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and service excellence, we are poised to revolutionize how healthcare is accessed and delivered across various levels of government."

General Manager, Rob Miller, announced "CITIZ3N leverages Softheon's technology and expertise to usher in a new era of healthcare accessibility and efficiency. At the heart of CITIZ3N's vision in making healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful for all Americans, driving positive change and enhancing lives for all citizens."

To find out more about CITIZ3N, visit CITIZ3N.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Miranda Follis

Director of Marketing

CITIZ3N

631.432.3607

[email protected]

www.CITIZ3N.com

About CITIZ3N:

CITIZ3N is a subsidiary of Softheon, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of government-driven healthcare solutions through innovation and technology. With a mission to enhance healthcare accessibility and efficacy, CITIZ3N empowers local, state and federal agencies with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions.

About Softheon:

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve over 100 health plans. Issuers and consumers in Small Group, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences. Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal.

SOURCE Softheon