Softheon Recognized in Multiple Gartner® Reports

STONY BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, Inc., a leading cloud-based shopping, eligibility, enrollment, billing, and member management solution for health plans, brokers, and government agencies, is proud to announce its inclusion in three recent Gartner publications. Softheon has been included in two Gartner Hype Cycles; "Hype Cycle™ for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI" (August 2024) and "Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers" (July 2024), and a Gartner Research piece: "Enrollment Data is Key to U.S. Healthcare Payer Medicare Star Performance" (August 2024). We believe these recognitions highlight Softheon's innovative contributions to healthcare data, analytics, AI, and payer solutions.

Recognition in Gartner Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2024

Softheon has been named as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI, 2024. Softheon was included in the Healthcare Consumer Insight as a Service (HCIaaS) section. HClaaS are emerging applications that accelerate organizations' data and analytics capabilities. We believe that HClaaS capabilities like Softheon's can help accelerate the use of data and analytics to drive better healthcare outcomes.

"We think our inclusion in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics, and AI for the second consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to making healthcare more affordable, accessible, and plentiful through data-driven insights," said Eugene Sayan, CEO of Softheon. "At Softheon, we strive to empower federal and state agencies, health plans, brokers, and employers with the digital solutions they need to understand and engage with their members, customers, and employees more effectively."

Recognition in Gartner Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2024

Softheon has also been listed as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers. Our take on this recognition is that it underscores Softheon's role in advancing AI technology to meet the unique needs of healthcare payers. This is the 9th year that Gartner has identified Softheon in the annual Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers report.

"Our work with LLMs is not just about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare payer solutions," said Terry Burke, strategic advisor at Softheon. "While we are excited about the potential of this technology, we are equally focused on ensuring that its application aligns with the strict regulatory requirements of the industry. We are committed to harnessing LLMs to enhance member experiences and operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

Inclusion in Gartner Research: Enrollment Data is Key to U.S. Healthcare Payer Medicare Star Performance

In addition to its mentions in the Hype Cycles, Softheon was also included in Gartner's "Enrollment Data is Key to U.S. Healthcare Payer Medicare Star Performance research.

"We are proud to be recognized in Gartner Research," added Sayan. "We continue to deliver cutting-edge technology that safely, securely, and ethically addresses the critical needs of healthcare payers."

For more information about Softheon's solutions, visit www.Softheon.com.

About Softheon:

Founded in 2000, Softheon's healthcare Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies. Currently, Softheon's solutions serve over 100 health plans. Issuers and consumers in Small Group, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences. Softheon is an Agent and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal. For more information on Softheon's solutions, visit www.Softheon.com.

