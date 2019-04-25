Softheon selected by State of West Virginia to implement Medicaid asset verification

STONY BROOK, N.Y., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a national leader in cloud-based health insurance exchange distribution and services, announced today it has integrated with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) MMIS system to implement and operate asset verification services.

Softheon's Asset Verification System (AVS), Verify, first went live in West Virginia in July. Through the partnership, Softheon will verify assets for Medicaid and SNAP applicants and administer redeterminations for residents enrolling into the state's Medicaid programs. Over 560,000 people are enrolled in Medicaid in West Virginia, with 350,000 of those receiving SNAP benefits. By integrating with West Virginia's MMIS system, Softheon can offer case workers a single-portal experience, eliminating the time-consuming and costly need for double data entry.

"With more than 560,000 people covered by Medicaid in West Virginia, this partnership offers a data-driven approach to verification of financial and non-financial information needed to determine eligibility for both health and human services programs," said Robert Miller , Softheon's Managing Director of Government Solutions. "Our work in West Virginia enables seamless eligibility determinations quickly and accurately, while significantly reducing the administrative overhead that many states deal with today."

The first phase included providing a portal for case workers to submit Medicaid applicants for liquid asset verification. The next phase, which went live in early November, included expanding real property searches, SNAP applications, and integration with the West Virginia MMIS platform.

Softheon Verify confirms eligibility, eliminates duplication of assistance, deters fraud, and combats food stamp and cash assistance abuse – all combined with a robust identity and asset management system.

Softheon's MITA-aligned AVS solution is the only offering on the market that can determine assets for both Health and Human Services, easily integrating with any state MMIS. The solution also comes backed by an ecosystem of trusted partners, allowing Softheon to customize its offering to each state based on its particular needs and budget.

About Softheon

Softheon's mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful. Our cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions are disrupting the state asset verification marketplace. Verify, our AVS platform, is designed to support several CMS Office of Program Integrity (POI) "front end" initiatives championed by a growing number of state agencies. At Softheon, we are empowered to offer states a new choice, a new direction, and a proven-superior technology with enhanced usability at affordable prices.

In 2018, Softheon was ranked the 23rd fastest growing company in the United States on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

SOURCE Softheon

Related Links

http://www.softheon.com

