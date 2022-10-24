Softhread Announces Collaboration with Clinical Consultants International (CCI), a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.

Powering Zero Trust Cybersecurity for Healthcare 4.0



BALTIMORE, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Softhread Inc. is pleased to announce an agreement with Clinical Consultants International (CCI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., to offer a zero trust cybersecurity solution for smart and interconnected healthcare services consolidating its entrance into the rapidly evolving Health Care 4.0 ecosystem for health care delivery.

Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, MD, MBA, FACHE, Chief Medical Officer of Novo, stated, "We are pleased to partner with Softhread as it rapidly evolves into the Health Care 4.0 ecosystem. Softhread's proven cybersecurity, AI and blockchain engineering powers zero-trust solutions, enhancing any existing cyber-defense systems. Together, we are also exploring the integration of Softhread's technology into Novo Connect, Novo's proprietary mobile application, to further enhance a secure and reliable consumer experience."

Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, CEO of Softhread, stated, "We are extremely pleased about this collaboration and the opportunity to offer our Chios™ platform to provide the necessary privacy, security, transparency, data integrity and data provenance in the expanding healthcare 4.0 ecosystem. Through our decentralized system that empowers state-of-the-art interoperability, we are looking forward to building scalable zero trust enterprise engineering solutions that are highly customizable, cloud-enabled, and cloud-independent for stakeholders in the CII and Novo Integrated Services IoT networks."

About Clinical Consultants International LLC

Established in 2006 in Michigan as a hospital consulting firm, today Clinical Consultations International is a global consulting firm specializing in providing value-added services for the pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare management, hospital management, medical marketing and strategic planning, health policy, and medical device sectors. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, we leverage 30+ years of industry experience and our expert consultants worldwide to support our clients. For more information on CCI, please visit www.ccimia.com.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, and rehabilitative science. For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com.

About Softhread

Softhread is an information technology company that uses Chios™ - a patent-pending blockchain and AI-enabled platform that preserves confidentiality and optimizes network security while enhancing operational efficiency. Through its decentralized system that empowers state-of-the-art interoperability, Softhread builds scalable enterprise solutions that are highly customizable, industry-agnostic, and optimize the ROI of data management. Our proprietary Chios™ platform powers zero-trust by increasing confidentiality, privacy and security and mitigating the impact of cyber incidents, such as ransomware, by limiting internal lateral movement through secure decentralized storage and services with fine grained access control for users and any IoT devices. For more information about Softhread Inc. please visit www.softhread.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes

305-903-5586

[email protected]

SOURCE Softhread Inc.