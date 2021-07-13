Softies Debuts Showroom at AmericaSmart Summer Atlanta Market July 13

EDINA, Minn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies , a family-owned business with a 15-year heritage of providing stylish and functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes, today announced the opening of its showroom at the AmericasMart Summer Atlanta Market , in partnership with Appelman Schauben . Running from Tuesday, July 13th through Monday, July 19th, The Atlanta Market is the premier gift, décor, and lifestyle market, featuring more than 8,000 brands across all categories.

"With the growth of the loungewear and pajama category in 2020 into 2021, Softies is poised for expansion and the southeast positioning is well timed with our new CEO, Shelley Foland, operating the company's first east coast office," said President of Softies Tim Murphy. "Partnering with Appelman Schauben was the clear choice, given their leading position in the region and their new cornerstone location in the AmericasMart, enabling Softies to showcase for a host of national retailers. We are looking forward to taking Softies to new heights this year," said Foland.

Founded in 2006, Softies has created lounge and sleepwear, highlighting softness and innovative fabric. Selected as Oprah's Favorite for four years in a row, Softies balances luxury with functionality. Their Wellness Fabric utilizes DriRelease technology, helping to regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees, and wicking perspiration, a property spun into the DNA of Softies' fabrics, never washing out.

"Appelman Schauben is excited and honored to be awarded the opportunity to represent Softies in the Southeastern United States," said President and Managing Partner of Appelman Schauben, Peter Schauben. "The showroom display reflects the excellence of the design. We are confident that our customers visiting our showroom from all over the country will be equally as enthusiastic as Appelman Schauben is with this new addition to our family."

Appelman Schauben, the Atlanta based multi-line sales organization, is located on the 11th floor of the AmericasMart, boasting 45,000 square feet of space. Exhibiting an open concept, Softies will have a large presence in the middle of the showroom. Schauben will also support Softies in their sales effort across the southeast with representatives selling directly to retail boutiques in the region.

For more information, please visit www.softiespjs.com

SOURCE Softies

Related Links

http://www.softiespjs.com

