Softies SELECTED AS TWO OF OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2025

Full list of season's holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies announced today that their Luxe Marshmallow Waffle V-Neck Lounge Set and equally cozy DreamPlush Double Zip Jacket are both included in the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide now.

Softies selections are available for purchase at www.SoftiesPJs.com, and on OprahDaily.com https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2025.

Softies Luxe Waffle Marshmallow V-Neck Lounge Set and DreamPlush Double Zip Jacket share the honor of being selected to Oprah's Favorite Things this Holiday Season.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com,

On the Waffle Marshmallow V-Neck Luxe Lounge Set:

"You know how much I love Softies—when I saw this year's extra-plush waffle fabric set at the office, I put it in my bag to bring directly home. I encourage you to do the same for the loungewear lover in your life."

On the DreamPlush Double Zip Jacket:

"'A cocoon of coziness' is how the Murphy family, owners of Softies, describe this soft, warm, lightweight, and flattering zip-up—and they're so right."

To shop Oprah's Favorite Things this year, readers can also use Oprah Daily's brand-new Gift Finder, presented by Snapdragon. This AI-assisted search tool helps people discover the best gift ideas based on who they're shopping for, sifting through hundreds of Oprah Daily's gift recommendations—including past Favorite Things—offering spot-on suggestions for everyone on your list.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. For nearly 30 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products. 60% of the items on the 2025 OFT List are selected from small businesses.

For a brand that started small and stayed family-run, Softies landing on Oprah's Favorite Things nine years running is more than a milestone — it's proof that comfort, when done thoughtfully, becomes a lifestyle. And a loyal one at that.

The Murphy family has built Softies around a simple belief: feeling good should be an everyday luxury, and softness should never be an afterthought. Their fabrics — from to DreamPlush to Marshmallow — have become instantly recognizable for a reason.

"As a small family business, we've always focused on creating comfort that genuinely makes people's lives better," says Tim Murphy, owner of Softies. "Having Oprah recognize not just one, but two of our pieces this year affirms that the care, intention, and heart we pour into every design truly resonates."

Oprah Daily's special print 2025 Holiday Edition featuring the Luxe Marshmallow Waffle V-Neck Lounge Set and DreamPlush Double Zip Jacket on the 2025 Oprah's Favorite Things List hit newsstands nationwide on November 11.

Softies is a family-owned apparel brand delivering best-in-class comfort through elevated fabrics, effortless silhouettes, and all-season coziness. Known for its award-winning Marshmallow and DreamPlush fabrics, Softies designs modern loungewear and sleepwear for people who value comfort without compromise. The brand has been honored on Oprah's Favorite Things for nine consecutive years and continues to redefine what comfort can look and feel like.

SOURCE Softies