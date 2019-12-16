SOFTimpact and Mission Secure Partner to Deliver Clients IT and OT Maritime Cybersecurity for Vessels and Onshore Operations

HOUSTON and LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTimpact and Mission Secure (MSi) announce their partnership, delivering end-to-end IT and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity for maritime customers. In expanding and fostering a maritime cybersecurity ecosystem, owners and operators can now work with a single source to gain the IT, OT and maritime cybersecurity expertise required to protect vessels and operations—a direct industry request as companies look to comply with the upcoming IMO regulations in the most effective and efficient method possible.

Responsible for 90% of global trade, the maritime industry is a critical sector in today's interconnected era. "We are proud to be working with several highly-regarded maritime clients who face similar OT cybersecurity challenges requiring domain expertise and purpose-built OT cybersecurity solutions," states David Drescher, Mission Secure CEO. "The control systems managing everything from navigation to propulsion are vital to the safe and secure operation of vessels. We're excited to work with SOFTimpact in the maritime industry to ensure clients receive the best outcomes—cyber resiliency."

Working with BIMCO, InterManager and the Nautical Institute, and serving in the first two as Executive Committee members—SOFTimpact is a leading maritime IT solution provider helping owners and operators secure their data and be more operationally efficient. Through Shipping KPI consultancy, training and integration, SOFTimpact enables clients to run a tight crewing, payroll and paperless ship through ready-made maritime systems. "Organizations are looking to address cybersecurity across the spectrum from planning and assessments to end-user and executive training," states Alexandros Theofilou, SOFTimpact Senior Consultant Maritime Cyber Security. "Partnering with MSi enables clients to get a best-of-breed offering across technology, training and consultancy from one provider." Cyprus-based SOFTimpact counts world-class organizations among its clientele, including MSC, a major container shipping company; Vroon Group, an international shipping company with a diversified fleet; and Monaco's Marfin Management S.A.M., a supramax and handy dry cargo operator since 1926.

With Fortune 10 and 1000 clients across maritime, industrial, defense and smart cities industries, Mission Secure is a leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company providing the patented MSi Platform and cyber advisory services to protect clients. The MSi Platform co-exists with legacy systems, delivering cyber visibility and protection on vessels. With the MSi Platform, shipping companies can cost-effectively mitigate cyber risks and address regulatory requirements, like the 2021 IMO regulations, without replacing operational systems or impacting operations. A software-hardware solution purpose-built for the ICS environment, the MSi Platform is the only solution that delivers this level of cyber visibility and protection to the maritime industry.

Together, SOFTimpact and Mission Secure help maritime companies prepare for and protect against cyber threats. The partnership enables a one-stop-shop for maritime cybersecurity as organizations look to comply with the upcoming IMO regulations and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

About SOFTimpact

SOFTimpact is a leading maritime IT solution provider based in Cyprus for over 20 years. The CYBERimpact product line helps the shipping industry secure their data by combining consultancy, technology and education. Dedicated to implementing innovative solutions anywhere in the world, SOFTimpact works with associations such as BIMCO, InterManager and the Nautical Institute.

About Mission Secure

Mission Secure is a leading ICS cybersecurity company helping protect clients in maritime, industrial, defense and smart cities from cyber attacks. Through a technology-based cyber assessment offering, secure cyber design services and the patented MSi Platform, MSi helps clients understand their most crucial OT cyber vulnerabilities and protect essential operations.

