Softroc® Pursues Expansion in Florida

WACO, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softroc®, a leading provider of rubberized surfacing for indoor and outdoor areas, is looking to grow its presence in Florida, particularly in Pensacola, Tallahassee, Orlando, Fort Myers, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Bay. The company awarded its first franchise in Miami to Daniel Almenara, with plans to award five new franchises by the end of the year.

"After working in corporate America for almost 30 years, the opportunity to own a business is a rewarding experience," said Softroc franchisee Daniel Almenara. "Softroc is already ideal for pool decks, patios and driveways in residential markets, and I see potential to expand into the boating market. I'm excited to offer this innovative product and showcase all its various applications to the public."

Softroc is composed of small rubber granules mixed on site with a specially formulated binder to create a permanent, resilient, non-slip surface. Softroc's unique nature allows it to be easily customizable and makes it useful for a wide variety of applications, including swimming pools and decks, patios, playgrounds, home gyms, garages and more.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Softroc to Florida," said Courtney Harmon, president of Softroc. "With its heat absorbing and non-slip properties, our unique product is well-suited for the pools, decks and patios of Florida. We see great growth potential in the state and are confident that our proven business model will allow franchisees to thrive."

Softroc plans to expand to 150 locations across the U.S. over the next three years. Softroc franchising investments are less than $150,000, with a discount for veterans. Interested prospects should visit www.softroc franchise.com for inquiries about opening a franchise.

About Softroc

Softroc® is a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. The high quality rubber granules and binders can be installed on a variety of surfaces to create the perfect anti-skid surface in a wide variety of applications from swimming pools and decks, playgrounds, home gyms, garages and more. Based in Waco, Texas, Softroc is part of Stellar Brands, a holding company that includes Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, and The Driveway Company. For more information, visit www.softroc.com .

