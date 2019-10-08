SoftServe Achieves Cloud Migration Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has achieved the Cloud Migration Specialization in the Google Cloud Premier Partner Program. This Partner Specialization affirms that SoftServe has the expertise to guide clients in their journey to the cloud via implementations of the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The company also holds 31 GCP Partner Expertise designations, across the Product/Technology, Workload, and Industry categories.

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified and highly trained partners that demonstrate technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and services areas. The Cloud Migration Specialization demonstrates SoftServe's proven ability to assist clients' in their cloud migrations by seamlessly planning, designing, and implementing workloads to the Google Cloud Platform.

"Achieving the GCP Cloud Migration Specialization verifies that our cloud experts have been trained, certified, and have demonstrated success with GCP at the highest level," said Todd Lenox, VP, global alliances and partnerships at SoftServe. "We can now also use Google Cloud products to help companies transition from on-prem to the cloud with ease—from building the foundational architecture to the mechanics of migration."

SoftServe joined the Google Cloud Partner Program in April 2017 and became a Google Cloud Premier Partner in August 2018. It holds the Machine Learning Specialization, Infrastructure Specialization, and Internet of Things (IoT) Specialization.

