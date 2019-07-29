SoftServe Extends Amazon Web Services Offerings to Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces an expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) extending SoftServe's offerings for media and entertainment enterprises. SoftServe will utilize AWS Media Services offerings to further enable and assist enterprise media and entertainment companies by transforming operations to connect with new audiences, design cutting-edge business models, and drive new revenue opportunities.

AWS Media Services make it fast and easy to transport, prepare, process, and deliver broadcast and over-the-top video. These pay-as-you-go services and appliance products offer the video infrastructure users need to deliver great viewing experiences on multiple screens. With AWS Media Services, users can innovate, test, and deploy video services without spending a lot of time or money to procure and integrate technology. Services scale as needed, maintaining consistent, high-quality content delivery as users add outputs or grow their audience.

"Working with AWS will allow us to help our clients streamline the content supply chain and workflows to deliver next-generation live and VOD audience experiences," said Matt Kollmorgen, VP of digital strategy/global media solutions at SoftServe. "Our expertise in cloud, combined with the scalability of AWS Media Services, bolsters our ability to move legacy systems to highly efficient cloud-based services—enabling companies to reach audiences virtually anywhere."

SoftServe became an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) in 2014, and achieved:

AWS DevOps Competency status

AWS Big Data Competency status

Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery Partner designation

Amazon EMR Service Delivery Partner designation

AWS Lambda Service Delivery Partner designation

Amazon Redshift Service Delivery Partner designation

