SoftServe Garners Top Business Service Providers in Ukraine and Top Service Providers in Eastern Europe Recognitions from Clutch

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, was named a top business service provider in Ukraine and a top business services firm in Eastern Europe by Clutch, a leading B2B research, ratings, and review company based in Washington D.C.

For the top business service provider in Ukraine, SoftServe ranked among the highest-rated business service providers out of more than 560 global firms in the software development category for ensuring high-quality results and generating exceptional client satisfaction. Featured firms offered custom software development, web development, mobile app development, and UX/UI design.

"The Ukrainian firms in Clutch's report have shown they can provide high-quality results for their clients," said Dustin Sammons, business analyst at Clutch. "Our research can help those seeking an app developer, UX designer, or other business service in Ukraine feel more confident in their search."

For the top business services firm in Eastern Europe, SoftServe ranked among the top firms featured out of more than 350 business service providers for their demonstrated skill, expertise, and commitment to excellence based on past projects. Highlighted firms included such industries as software development, informational technology, business support, and more.

"Clutch is excited to recognize SoftServe as a leader among B2B firms in Eastern Europe," said Riley Panko, senior content writer and marketer at Clutch. "Clutch collects verified reviews from former clients to highlight the leading firms such as SoftServe that have displayed skill and commitment to customer service in order to achieve this ranking."

Clutch establishes its rankings for top companies using a complex methodology that examines verified client reviews, services offered, work quality and ability to deliver, and market presence.

SoftServe was previously recognized as a Top Business Services Firm in Western Europe and a Top Analytics Consulting Company in Ukraine by Clutch.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

