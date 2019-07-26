SoftServe Opens Internet of Things Laboratory at Lviv Polytechnic University

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces the opening of a new Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory at Lviv Polytechnic National University in Lviv, Ukraine. The IoT laboratory is made possible by SoftServe's partnership with Sigma Software, PLVision LLC, Intellias, Perfectial, Conscensia, and Vakoms.

The IoT laboratory will enable students working towards an IoT degree to learn how to program smart devices and implement their own tech innovation, as well as working with hardware components for projects. The laboratory will feature 14 work stations filled with the latest cutting-edge equipment—including robotic machines, 3D printers, and laser gravers.

"Our primary goal for this laboratory is to inspire the next generation of innovative problem solvers by expanding their IT ecosystem," said Zenoviy Veres, education director at Lviv IT Cluster and solution architect at SoftServe. "Attendance has doubled for the program, necessitating a bigger space for students to learn programming basics. By providing the right tools in a dedicated learning environment, we ensure students have a solid foundation in IoT and the skill sets to build their careers as they shape the future."

This IoT laboratory follows the opening of a similar IoT laboratory at King Danylo University in April this year as an initiative to boost a wave of local IT development in Ukraine and foster hands-on experience for students studying this technology.

