SoftServe Selects Optimizely as Exclusive DXP Partner

Global digital consulting leader relaunches its own website using the Optimizely platform in just 60 days

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftServe, a premier global digital consulting and engineering firm. As part of the partnership, Softserve launched a new website on Optimizely CMS, replacing their previous platform. The successful launch solidified Softserve's decision to invest in building a joint go-to-market strategy to help other enterprises deliver AI-powered digital experiences at scale.

SoftServe launched their global brand and website in record time on Optimizely CMS (SaaS).

The partnership positions Optimizely as one of SoftServe's four core strategic platforms alongside SAP, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

SoftServe's decision reflects a broader shift in how enterprises approach digital experience – moving away from fragmented systems and static websites toward more connected, data-driven platforms that enable personalization, experimentation, and measurable marketing performance.

SoftServe rebuilt and relaunched its global website on Optimizely's CMS (SaaS) in just 60 days, transitioning from a static, content-heavy experience to a more dynamic platform designed to deliver personalized user journeys, accelerate content production, and improve visibility into how digital engagement drives pipeline and revenue. The new approach is expected to accelerate campaign launch timelines by up to 30-40% while improving conversion and engagement across key buyer journeys.

"What makes this partnership different is that SoftServe isn't just recommending Optimizely to clients, they're running their own business on it," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Their team knows the pain of a broken content supply chain firsthand, and they chose Optimizely as their DXP and marketing AI engine to fix it. That's the strongest validation a partner can give you."

SoftServe is also establishing a dedicated Optimizely delivery practice and developing proprietary solutions built on Optimizely One, including Optimizely Opal (its agent platform) capabilities. Together, the companies will focus on helping CMOs and digital leaders execute more personalized, scalable digital strategies through a unified platform approach.

The new SoftServe experience is designed to function as a modern marketing engine, enabling real-time personalization, faster content deployment, and reduced reliance on development resources. By connecting content, customer data, and experimentation in a single platform, SoftServe gains greater visibility into what drives engagement, conversion, and pipeline – a longstanding challenge with its previous digital experience.

"Speed, flexibility, and simplicity are business imperatives, both for us and for our clients," said Arturo Pena, CMO of SoftServe. "We can't recommend rigid platforms that won't evolve as fast as the businesses running on them. Optimizely gave us a foundation to rebuild our global digital experience in 60 days, with measurable ROI from day one. That's exactly the kind of outcome we want to deliver for every client."

The partnership underscores a broader shift among enterprises toward more integrated, flexible platforms that enable faster execution, stronger personalization, and more accountable marketing performance.

To learn more about how Optimizely and SoftServe are partnering to deliver AI-powered digital experiences, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/partners/softserve-systems/. To learn more about Optimizely Opal, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/ai/

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, powered by Optimizely Opal, the world's first AI orchestration platform for marketing and digital teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce, personalization, and analytics—powering the entire marketing lifecycle through a single agentic workflow designed to support and scale work across marketers' most critical tasks. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom, New Era and Mazda deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely and Optimizely One are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is digital engineering and technology services company specializing in AI, data, and cloud solutions. We expand the horizon of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

SOURCE Optimizely