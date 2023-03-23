SoftSmile Honored as 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award Winner

SoftSmile's first product, VISION, ranks as a top AI-driven solution that is democratizing orthodontics

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftSmile , a technology company focused on delivering best in class software to the dental and orthodontic industry, today was named a winner of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . The award program recognizes superior AI capabilities and is judged by a prestigious group of business veterans including experts from around the globe from some of the world's largest tech companies.

Since 2012, the award program has been celebrating one-of-a-kind innovations and outstanding performance – and now, SoftSmile joins the distinguished roster, being recognized among the achievements of notable businesses such as Dell, Santander, Keurig, and more.

The Artificial Intelligence Awards program is scored using a proprietary statistical methodology – and its unique judging model is not only scored and ranked, the program also provides public and private feedback so that winners are able to maximize their future performance and improve their market approach.

"The use of AI is increasingly prevalent across multiple industries and is transforming the way we live. However, incorporating AI into medicine requires a significant investment and effort. Through our work, we leverage AI to make orthodontic treatment faster and more accessible, ultimately improving patient outcomes. The integration of AI into orthodontics is an important step towards making healthcare more innovative and efficient," said Khamzat Asabaev, CEO & Founder of SoftSmile.

SoftSmile's flagship software, VISION, was selected as a winner because of its unique contribution to advancing the orthodontic industry with innovative, AI-driven software. SoftSmile's recent achievements helped the company to secure the accolade, including:

Secured several contracts with leading aligner manufacturers who currently make thousands of treatment plans for patients every week with VISION.

who currently make thousands of treatment plans for patients every week with VISION. Secured 64 patents and 30 patents pending , and with more than half of them protecting the company's signature algorithms, SoftSmile will continue to build on its patent portfolio in 2023 and beyond.

, and with more than half of them protecting the company's signature algorithms, SoftSmile will continue to build on its patent portfolio in 2023 and beyond. Rolled out time-saving features such as automated staging and segmentation to help doctors complete treatment planning in 95% less time than traditional solutions.

such as automated staging and segmentation to help doctors complete treatment planning in 95% less time than traditional solutions. Created a customizable, core solution that combines the best AI-driven features from each version of VISION to deliver one flagship solution that can be tailored for all customers based on their needs.

"We are so proud to name SoftSmile as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that SoftSmile was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program recognizes organizations, products and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. SoftSmile's achievement is a testament to the revolutionary work the company is doing to make orthodontic treatment planning faster, more precise, more efficient, and above all, accessible to more people than ever before.

SoftSmile is a New York-based technology company that helps orthodontists to deliver custom, high-quality, and affordable treatment to their patients. Established in 2020, SoftSmile designs and develops an advanced, AI-driven orthodontic software package that applies innovative algorithms with sound biomechanical and mathematical principles in a user-friendly interface. These products give orthodontists unparalleled control and precision of the treatment they deliver to their patients. SoftSmile was created by doctors, for doctors. Learn more at https://softsmile.com/ .

