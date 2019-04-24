Softstar Shoes Launches National Parks Adventure Giveaway

PHILOMATH, Ore., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling a little wanderlust now that summer is right around the corner? Enter to win Softstar's National Parks Adventure Giveaway and head out to explore the rich beauty of our public lands this year! The giveaway's prize package tops $1K, and includes:

Lightweight and flexible travel shoes from Softstar are perfect for any summer adventure.

1 U.S. National Parks Annual Pass ( $80 value). This 12-month pass will cover any entrance or day use fees at more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the United States , including national parks, national wildlife refuges, national forests, and more.

$500 Travel Card from Orbitz. To help you reach your destinations, use this travel voucher for plane tickets, car rentals, hotel rooms, or other travel expenses.

$500 worth of handcrafted Softstar shoes. Softstars make ideal travel shoes because they're lightweight, packable, flexible, and versatile. For hiking and longer trekking adventures, try the the Dash or Primal RunAmocs with 5mm Trail Sole for the best durability. With this generous prize, you can shop adult and kids shoes to outfit the whole family.

The National Parks Adventure Giveaway reflects the values of the artisans at Softstar Shoes, who are passionate about natural movement and connection to nature.

"It's easy to get caught up life's daily stresses and spend too much time in indoor settings," says Softstar CEO Tricia Salcido. "We encourage everyone to make spending time outdoors a priority in their lives, which comes with endless benefits, from physical health and mental well-being to meaningful connection to our planet. Let's adventure together this year!"

The National Parks Adventure Giveaway runs until May 7, 2019, after which one winner will be chosen. Enter to win on Softstar's website.

About Softstar Shoes:

Softstar has been designing and handcrafting minimal footwear since 1985. With an emphasis on high-quality, flexible materials that allow for free and natural movement, the company offers a range of styles for kids, youth and adults. All shoes are handmade in-house from responsibly sourced materials, have a "barefoot" feel, zero-drop soles, and encourage healthy toe splay and strong feet. Softstar ships worldwide from its workshop in Philomath, Oregon.

