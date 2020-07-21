Softstar Unveils Its Lightest Athletic Shoe to Date

PHILOMATH, Ore., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softstar Shoes is no stranger to lightweight footwear. The family-owned company has been handcrafting shoes in the USA for 35 years and specializes in soft leather moccasins and foot-shaped shoes for strong and healthy feet. While minimalist designs and thin, flexible soles have always been a key component of Softstar shoes, CEO Tricia Salcido wanted to discover just how lightweight a shoe could be made. "We have a strong background in minimalist footwear, but we wanted to explore new innovations to see how light we could go," says Salcido. After extensive research to find the right materials, Softstar recently released the Quick Dry Dash RunAmoc. This sleek, versatile style weighs in at just 4.2 ounces, making it one of the lightest athletic shoes on the market today.

Handcrafted in Oregon, USA Breathable mesh uppers make this style an excellent choice for hot summer days.

Softstar's shoe designers are excited to push the boundaries for lightweight footwear since it can be a game changer for athletes of all levels. Traditional athletic shoes often incorporate thick cushioning and structured arch supports, which contribute significantly to the weight of the shoe. Studies show that heavier shoes require more effort per stride and may contribute to additional muscle fatigue after extended use. Lightweight footwear requires less effort to move and allows the wearer to respond more quickly to changes in terrain, which can benefit both runners and walkers alike.

Made with 100% vegan materials, Softstar's Quick Dry Dash RunAmocs feature breathable mesh uppers to keep feet cool on hot days. The mesh material also leads to low moisture retention and enables the shoes to dry out with ease after exposure to water. They will not chafe or become waterlogged even after splashing though streams and puddles, which makes them ideal for barefoot shoe enthusiasts who love to explore outdoors. This style includes a 5mm Vibram Omniflex sole for excellent proprioception and groundfeel and retails for $140. As with all of Softstar's styles, it is handcrafted in the company's Oregon workshop.

