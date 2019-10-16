Software and Analytics Company to Deploy Cutting Edge Platform for Leading Fertility Organization

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, Inc. ("L7"), a leading software and analytics company for healthcare and life science companies, announces the completion of the Phase 1 implementation of its Enterprise Scientific Platform (ESP) with CReATe Fertility Centre. CReATe, which stands for Canadian Reproductive Assisted Technology is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is internationally renowned for its specialized fertility services and ground-breaking research. The organization was seeking a scientific information management platform to streamline and optimize their genomics testing operations.

"We are very honored to be chosen to work with CReATe, they are leaders in the field of assisted reproductive technologies with state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and pioneering research scientists," said L7 CEO & President, Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D. "In connection with these high standards, we feel ESP is the ideal platform to streamline the overall Reproductive genomic lab processes by integrating with multiple laboratory instruments, managing complex sample provenance, managing sample storage, inventory, and automating a multitude of important tasks such as bar code printing and clinical report generation."

This project is being completed in four phases and focuses on configuring workflow chains and supporting models (sample types, procedures, etc.) to support four of the array of tests performed by CReATe Reproductive Genomic Lab: PGT-A, PGT-M/PGT-SR, POC testing, and Focused carrier screening. L7's ESP fosters process orchestration and expedites clinical diagnostics by building an integrated, instrument agnostic platform to manage scientific processes and data in one place and yielding better access to the data and results.

"L7's ESP has enabled us to bring patient clinical information from our EMR at the click of a button, and to track laboratory operations meeting OLA and CAP regulations, using its powerful audit trail and provenance history capabilities," mentioned Svetlana Madjunkova MD, PhD., Director of Reproductive Genetics Department at CReATe. Adding, "It's truly a game-changer and will contribute to the advancement of our IVF clinical operations and research."

L7 Informatics and CReATe are also excited to announce that they will be speaking together about their work at the upcoming 2019 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Conference in Houston, Texas. They will partake in a Data CoLabs presentation titled "IVF in silico: fertilization assistance by facilitating clinical and research collaboration" on Wednesday, October 16th at 12:45 pm in CoLab Theatre 2 on the exhibit floor. Robert Zeigler, Ph.D., Director of Customer Solutions for L7 and Dr. Madjunkova will walk the audience through the project, highlighting best-in-class practices.

About L7 Informatics

Our mission is to revolutionize scientific information management to accelerate discoveries and drive higher quality of healthcare. Our end-to-end solutions and services yield efficiencies that enable researchers to make more breakthroughs and healthcare companies to provide superior care. To learn more about L7's Enterprise Science Platform, please go to https://www.l7informatics.com/esp/

About CReATe IVF

CReATe Fertility Centre mission is to provide state of the art and compassionate care in a safe environment for our patients and staff; undertake innovative research and provide excellent teaching and mentorship. To learn more about CReATe Fertility Centre, please go to https://www.createivf.com/

