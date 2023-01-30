Software as a service (SaaS) market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global software as a service (SaaS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 147.44 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market

Global software as a service (SaaS) market - Five forces

The global software as a service (SaaS) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Request a sample report

Global software as a service (SaaS) market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global software as a service (SaaS) market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud).

The public cloud segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. As public cloud services offer multiple advantages, companies invest heavily in them. Some of the advantages of the public cloud are low investment requirements, high availability and multi-tenant capabilities, reduced complexity, flexible pricing, and simplified access to platform solutions such as AI, big data, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These factors will increase the demand for public cloud solutions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global software as a service (SaaS) market.

North America will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the software as a service (SaaS) market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America , and MEA. The increasing demand for cloud computing services is fueling demand for SaaS in the US. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers in the country will drive the market growth in North America .

Download a sample report

Global software as a service (SaaS) market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS will drive the growth of the market.

will drive the growth of the market. End-user enterprises can obtain better value from their data with the help of AI-enabled SaaS solutions.

They can provide personalized and automated services to their customers through live chatbots.

AI-enabled SaaS also makes internal processes and operations faster.

These benefits will further increase the use of AI-enabled SaaS, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the SaaS market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing use of vertical SaaS is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Vertical SaaS is suitable for industries such as retail, insurance, and auto manufacturing.

Industry-specific vertical SaaS is cost-effective and can improve customization.

It can generate industry-specific customer data and intelligence, which can help enterprises cater to customers' needs.

Such factors will increase the demand for vertical SaaS during the forecast period, which will support the market's growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Issues associated with system integration will challenge the software as a service (SaaS) market during the forecast period.

will challenge the software as a service (SaaS) market during the forecast period. Various enterprises are adopting SaaS solutions, which are a cost-effective alternative to traditional IT deployments

However, enterprises face issues related to the integration of new software systems and IT infrastructure.

It is difficult for enterprises to integrate new software programs into their existing monolithic architecture.

Hence, the issues associated with system integration are impeding the growth of the global software as a service (SaaS) market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this software as a service (SaaS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the software as a service (SaaS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The geomarketing software market size is expected to increase by USD 16.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), location (outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The claims processing software market size is expected to increase by USD 24.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. This report extensively covers segmentation by component (software and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 147.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Japan, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BetterCloud Inc, Box Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Convedo Ltd., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Shopify Inc., and Slack Technologies Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 97: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 102: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 107: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 112: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 BetterCloud Inc

Exhibit 117: BetterCloud Inc - Overview



Exhibit 118: BetterCloud Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: BetterCloud Inc - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 124: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Salesforce Inc.

Exhibit 134: Salesforce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Salesforce Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 138: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 139: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 140: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 141: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio