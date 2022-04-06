Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to record USD 99.99 Bn growth| High growth expected in North America | Technavio

The global software as a service (SaaS) market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, In December 2019, Amazon.com Inc. partnered with Verizon Communications Inc. to deliver 5G edge cloud computing.

Technavio identifies Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE as some of the major market participants.

The augmenting use of mobile apps, rising need for API connections, and rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, issues associated with system integration, concerns about data security, and increasing acceptance of PaaS will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed decisions.

Read our Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The public cloud segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, elasticity, and scalability are driving the growth of the segment. The segment will continue to offer several growth opportunities to market players over the forecast period.

By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 52% of the global market share. The availability of technologically advanced infrastructure and the presence of a large number of cloud service providers are driving the growth of the SaaS market in North America. The US is the key market for software as a service (SaaS) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our software as a service (SaaS) market report covers the following areas:

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software as a service (SaaS) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software as a service (SaaS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software as a service (SaaS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software as a service (SaaS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software as a service (SaaS) market vendors

Related Reports:

Public Cloud Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022 -2026

Cloud Computing Market by Service and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 99.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio