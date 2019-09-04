Software Company, Eon, Introduces Initiative to Help Qualified Lung Cancer Screening Programs Across the United States Reach 100% CMS Compliance for Free

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, a Denver-based healthcare technology company, offers free Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) compliance audits to qualifying lung cancer screening programs in the United States.

A 2015 Decision Memo by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved reimbursement for lung cancer screening for eligible at-risk populations. This decision requires eligible radiology imaging centers performing low-dose CT screening to submit certain required data fields for all screening tests performed to an approved registry. Currently, the only approved CMS registry is the American College of Radiology's (ACR) Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR). The ACR has convoluted the data submission process by adding additional required fields, changing their data requirements, and not informing facilities when certain records do not meet eligibility requirements to be sent to CMS. For these reasons, there's a low rate of CMS compliance for lung screening programs nationwide.

Non-compliance puts radiology imaging centers and their associated organizations at risk, both legally and financially. If an audit performed by CMS determines that data submitted to the registry does not comply with the reimbursement received, according to CMS, the facility may be liable for the total dollar amount collected for lung screening reimbursements.

In response, Eon is launching a national compliance tour, traveling across the country to perform data audits, identify gaps, and submit missing information to ensure imaging facilities best protect what matters most: their patients, their business, and their time.

"There's a lot of bad information out there," says Eon founder and Interventional Pulmonologist Akrum Alzubaidi, DO, FCCP. "When I hear the advice other vendors are providing to their clients, I cringe. Add to it the complexities of the guidance given by the ACR and its nearly impossible for these facilities to be compliant. At Eon, we are relentless when it comes to ensuring our client's compliance and have made it our mission to open up our relentless approach to any qualified facility, not just clients."

Eon currently provides data audits for all clients and is offering for a limited time free data debt analysis to any qualified lung cancer screening program. Each qualifying facility will receive a full audit analysis to determine data deficiencies. For paying clients, Eon works with each facility to bring them into 100% compliance. While the process itself is lengthy and time-consuming, Eon sees it as a necessary step for any successful lung screening program. Data debt analysis and data corrections are just one of the many services Eon offers its clients at no charge. Eon stands behind its mission to collaborate with caregivers, imaging centers, and improve hospital systems quality of care and optimize workflow management.

To see if your lung screening program qualifies for a free CMS compliance check, please call Eon directly at (303) 578-8393 or visit Eon to request more information .

About Eon: Eon is a Denver-based healthcare technology company dedicated to defying disease by revolutionizing how healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among healthcare professionals. This ensures the right data reaches the right people at the right time. Eon is expanding its capabilities beyond pulmonary disease, moving into additional incidental disease identification and management to become a comprehensive incidental platform for the best management of patients most at-risk for disease. For more information visit www.EonHealth.com or contact info@eonhealth.com and follow Eon on LinkedIn and Twitter .

