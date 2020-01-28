Software Company Launches Innovative Web App to Modernize Nonprofit Hotlines

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMany, a software solutions firm serving small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the United States, announces the release of its new web app, ManyComm, after two years of development. ManyComm is a web-based application that allows those in emergency situations to discreetly and quickly connect with nonprofit hotlines using text (SMS) messaging and online chat.

Originally developed for Crisis Center North (CCN), ManyComm focuses on the immediate safety of those in need by offering a resource that provides urgent assistance without requiring a traditional call to a hotline. This is especially critical in situations, such as incidents of domestic violence, when speaking aloud could put the caller's safety at a greater risk. CCN, a nonprofit counseling and resource center, serves an average of 2,000 victims of domestic violence and their families each year throughout the northern and western communities of Allegheny County. Known for innovation, CCN has sought to leverage the opportunities of technology throughout its 40-year history, expanding resources to its clients through a variety of media. Now, CCN is incorporating the power of ManyComm to offer widespread access to emergency, confidential assistance at the tap of a finger.

According to Grace Coleman, Executive Director of Crisis Center North, "ManyComm will not only transform the ways in which domestic violence victims can access services but will also help to save lives."

ManyComm developers, BenefitMany, are now bringing the power of this web app to other nonprofits - including those who serve teenagers and younger adults who prefer text messaging over phone calls. ManyComm offers an opportunity for communication and assistance through a means that is often more familiar and more comfortable with today's youth and younger adults.

"Here's what we know about Americans today: Texting is the most popular form of communication for people under the age of 50; and adults would rather use live chat services when communicating with an organization compared to phone, email, social media, or forms," says Garrett Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of ManyComm.

"Despite this overwhelming data," says Cooper, "most hotlines and help centers are still requiring these same people - those who have an aversion to using the phone - to call and speak with a stranger about some of the most challenging and difficult situations of their lives. To us, that just doesn't make sense."

Cooper adds, "When we sat out to build ManyComm nearly two years ago, we were working to create something that would not only benefit CCN and other nonprofits, but also our own mothers, aunts, sisters, friends and other loved ones who have experienced the impacts of violence. For us, this is not only a global issue, but also a personal one. We understand how violence and its aftermath can prevent us from living our best lives; and we wanted to build something that will truly make a difference. We believe that ManyComm will help to change lives for both today's generation and for generations to come. We're very excited about that."

ABOUT MANYCOMM: ManyComm is the first stand-alone web application that provides nonprofits with a secure, anonymous text and online chat hotline. ManyComm enables hotline service providers to receive and respond to both online chat and text messages in one easy-to-use web application. In turn, clients can securely and anonymously seek services and know that their information will not be permanently stored. ManyComm is available to nonprofits as a subscription service and is accessed through a web browser. ManyComm has been under development for two years and has benefited from numerous conversations and interviews with nonprofit hotline staff and volunteers before being introduced as a commercial product in January 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Garrett Cooper, (412) 692-1984, garrett@manycomm.io

ABOUT CRISIS CENTER NORTH: Crisis Center North is a nonprofit counseling and resource center that provides services to victims and significant others of domestic and intimate partner violence in northern and western Allegheny County. Services provided include individual and group counseling, case management, legal and medical advocacy, economic empowerment, canine advocacy, housing-first programming, and prevention education. Since 1978, Crisis Center North has empowered victims of domestic violence and cultivated community attitudes and behaviors that help break the cycle of violence. The Center's services are free, professional, and confidential, and provided to individuals regardless of race, age, gender, disability, economic status, sexual orientation, or nationality.

MEDIA CONTACT: Grace Coleman, (412) 216-0840, ccncoleman@aol.com

