Software Consulting Market to grow by USD 207.63 billion from 2022 - 2027, Increased adoption of cloud-based services boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The software consulting market by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and government and others), type (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the software consulting market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 207.63 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software Consulting Market 2023-2027

The increased adoption of cloud-based services drives market growth. There is a growing adoption of. cloud-based solutions that enable enterprises to revamp their business models by leveraging technologies, including big data, AI, and IoT, which provide a robust platform for the digital transformation of their businesses. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Market Challenge -

The rise in cyberattack activities is a significant challenge faced by the software consulting market. Cyber attacks have a very significant impact on companies and, as a consequence can lead to production problems and loss of revenue. Furthermore, these attacks raise questions about the security of IoT and cloud-based solutions limit the adoption of these technologies among end-users, and can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The software consulting market has been segmented by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and government and others), type (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the BFSI segment is significant during the forecast period. Several companies operating in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector are increasingly investing in software consulting solutions to minimize costs, find new revenue-generating streams, improve security and compliance systems, and make customer support more efficient. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

North America accounts for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. One of the main countries in North America which is significantly contributing to the market growth in the region is the US due to its strong IT infrastructure. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America .

Key Companies in the Software Consulting Market:

Accenture Plc, AECOM, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Clearfind, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KBR Inc., KPMG International Ltd., McKinsey and Co., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ramboll Group AS, Rapport IT Services INC, SAP SE, and SGS SA

