Software-defined Anything (SDx) Market worth $130.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-defined Anything (SDx) Market"

367 - Tables

59 - Figures

305 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered Offerings, End-Users, Applications and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Juniper Networks (US), TIBCO Software (US), Arista Networks (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Pica8 (US), Versa Networks (US), Aryaka Networks Inc., (US), StarWind Software Inc. (US), flexiWAN (Israel), StorMagic (UK), Scale Computing (US), Peplink (US), Lavelle Networks (India), and Bigleaf Networks (US).

Based on offering, the solutions segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period

In the context of SDx market, solutions are the key elements that are enabling the change in the infrastructure of the IT and improving the capabilities of the networks of different business sectors. This segment includes SD-WAN, SDN, SDDC and other special purpose tools, and all of them are aimed at solving some problems and working with improved efficiency. SD-WAN offers increased connection and business functionality by improving the WAN services and application experiences in the distributed sites. SDN is the development of software defined capability of networks and creates control plane for application that can change dynamically to variable requirements with flexible capability. SDDC combines computing, storage and networking services into a single solution, which optimizes data centre operation and utilisation of the available services. Furthermore, niche products such as SDSec and SD-Access primarily deal with security and network access delivery, thereby providing optimal security to the organization's network.

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the SDX market, services hold significant importance due to the fact that they facilitate the implementation of the software-defined solutions and help in their smooth management. The services considered are the professional services and managed services; these support the implementation and operationalization of the technologies that constitute SDX. Additionally, the professional services are subdivided into consulting, deployment integration, and support, and maintenance. Such services help organizations to implement and adapt approaches such as SDN, SD-WAN, and SDDC depending on the organization's demand. However, managed services focus on the constant provision of SDX environments and the provision of services such as surveillance, upkeep, and performance enhancement. These functions can be outsourced while the businesses concentrate on their core activities and at the same time, they will have their software defined systems managed by experts. Collectively these services are crucial for SDx solutions implementation, management, and enhancement, making it easy to achieve digital transformation and operational excellence.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SDx market in Asia Pacific is fast growing due to increased digital transformation strategies, cloud services, and data center construction. Business are adopting SDx technologies including, SDN, SDS, and SDDC to enhance IT architectures and effectiveness in operations. Some of the main predictors of this growth include the favourably increasing need for scalable and flexibly for infrastructure and data centers in the region. However, despite these benefits, integration complexity, security issues, and shortage of talent also remain as the major issues. The market is expected to expand significantly in countries like China, Japan, and India, owing to the increasing economic development of these nations and the growing digital environment.

Top Companies in Software-defined Anything (SDx) Market:

The SDx Market comprises major providers such as Cisco Systems (US), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Juniper Networks (US), TIBCO Software (US), Arista Networks (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Pica8 (US), Versa Networks (US), Aryaka Networks Inc., (US), StarWind Software Inc. (US), flexiWAN (Israel), StorMagic (UK), Scale Computing (US), Peplink (US), Lavelle Networks (India), and Bigleaf Networks (US). To increase their market share in the SDx industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.

