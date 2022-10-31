Software-Defined Compute Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 Bn, Global Internet Services and Infrastructure Market Considered as Parent Market 2022-2026 - Technavio

Oct 31, 2022, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined compute market has been categorized as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. The global Internet services and infrastructure market covers companies that provide services and infrastructure for the Internet industry, which include data centers and cloud networking and storage infrastructure. It also includes companies providing hosting services. Growth in the global Internet services and infrastructure market will be driven by planned expansion by hyperscalers; increasing adoption of cloud computing; and IoT, AI, and big data-ready infrastructure. Some of the key issues faced by the global Internet services and infrastructure market include time to market and high initial costs for setting up data centers, managing information security issues, regulatory hurdles while constructing data centers, and Increasing power consumption.
The software-defined compute market size is expected to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our software-defined compute market report covers the following areas:
- Software-Defined Compute Market size
- Software-Defined Compute Market trends
- Software-Defined Compute Market industry analysis
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month
The extended partnerships, strategic relationships, and M&A are notably driving the software-defined compute market growth. However, factors such as security challenges may hinder market growth.
Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Cloud System Software
- Virtual Machine Software
- Container Infrastructure Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the software-defined compute market, including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Docker Inc., Datadog Inc., Dynatrace Inc., DXC Technology Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Inspur Group, Microsoft Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Nutanix Inc., Splunk Inc., ScienceLogic Inc., and VMware Inc.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information
Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will help the software-defined compute market grow during the next five years
- Approximation of the software-defined compute the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global software-defined compute market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of software-defined compute market vendors
Related Reports
Software-Defined Storage Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rise of hyper-converged technology is a key trend. Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is a software-defined, unified system that combines all the elements of a traditional data center. It avoids enterprises dependence on multiple storage, computing, and networking systems.
Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Optimization of network using advanced technologies such as AI is a key trend. With the growing adoption of SD-WAN technology among enterprises, network management often poses serious constraints. Advanced technologies such as ML and AI enable enterprises to tackle this challenge effectively.
|
Software-Defined Compute Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 8.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.51
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Docker Inc., DXC Technology Co., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., ScienceLogic Inc., Splunk Inc., and VMware Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Cloud system software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud system software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud system software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud system software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud system software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Virtual machine software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Virtual machine software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Virtual machine software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Virtual machine software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Virtual machine software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Container infrastructure software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Container infrastructure software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Container infrastructure software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Container infrastructure software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Container infrastructure software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 113: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 VMware Inc.
- Exhibit 136: VMware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: VMware Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: VMware Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: VMware Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 145: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article