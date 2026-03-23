Software-Defined Data Center Market worth $265.80 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Software-Defined Data Center Market is expected to reach USD 265.80 billion by 2031, from USD 100.00 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 21.6%.

Browse 239 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 240 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Software-Defined Data Center Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 100.00 billion

USD 100.00 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 265.80 billion

USD 265.80 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 21.6%

Software-Defined Data Center Market Trends & Insights:

This growth is mainly driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing, automated IT infrastructure management, and increased demand for virtualization.

The services segment is expected to record a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

The software‑defined networking segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, enabling flexible traffic routing, micro‑segmentation, and policy‑based network management.

Managed service providers are expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest‑growing region, with a CAGR of 25.3%.

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Enterprises are increasingly adopting software-defined data center solutions to improve operational efficiency, scalability, and agility in managing modern IT infrastructure. By virtualizing compute, storage, and networking resources, these solutions enable centralized control, automated provisioning, and better resource utilization, allowing organizations to deploy applications faster and reduce infrastructure management complexity. They also help enterprises lower operational costs, enhance security through software-based policies, and support dynamic workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The services segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than the solutions segment during the forecast period.

The progress of software-defined data center services is driven by the increasing complexity of installing and managing virtualized data center environments. As enterprises move from traditional infrastructure to software-defined architectures, they need training and consulting services to design appropriate strategies and develop internal expertise. Additionally, integration and deployment services are essential for smoothly incorporating software-defined storage, compute, and networking solutions with existing IT infrastructure while minimizing operational disruptions. The rising adoption of hybrid cloud environments, growing demand for automated infrastructure management, and the need for efficient implementation of software-defined data center platforms are further boosting demand for these services.

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Support & maintenance is expected to be the fastest-growing services segment during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of support and maintenance services is driven by the ongoing need to manage complex, highly virtualized infrastructure environments. As organizations deploy software-defined data center platforms, they require continuous support for system monitoring, security updates, performance optimization, and troubleshooting to keep data center operations running smoothly. Frequent software upgrades, integration with evolving cloud and virtualization technologies, and the need to maintain service availability across hybrid environments also boost demand for these services. Additionally, many enterprises prefer outsourcing ongoing infrastructure management to specialized service providers to reduce operational burdens and ensure efficient performance of their software-defined data centers.

North America is expected to be the largest market for software-defined data centers during the forecast period.

North America's Software-Defined Data Center Market is driven by robust digital transformation initiatives and continuous investments in modern IT infrastructure. The region benefits from an advanced technology ecosystem that combines established technology providers and innovative start-ups, accelerating the adoption of software-defined solutions. Leading companies such as Microsoft, VMware, Dell Technologies, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise offer comprehensive software-defined data center platforms and continue to expand their portfolios through product innovations and strategic partnerships. The US plays a key role in regional growth due to its advanced IT infrastructure and significant investments in data center modernization. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements across industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, along with the increasing adoption of edge computing and IoT technologies, are driving the demand for software-defined data center solutions in North America.

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Top Companies in Software-Defined Data Center Market:

The Top Companies in Software-Defined Data Center Market include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan).

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