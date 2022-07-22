Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Size to Grow by USD 84.59 billion, Demand for Data Center Modernization to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along

with research methodology. View our Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The demand for data center modernization is driving the growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) leads to the generation of large volumes of data, which need efficient computing, storage, and network infrastructures. Enterprises adopt SDDC solutions according to their business requirements. Therefore, the demand for SDDC is expected to increase during the forecast period, fueled by the modernization of data centers by enterprises.

is driving the growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market. The use of AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) leads to the generation of large volumes of data, which need efficient computing, storage, and network infrastructures. Enterprises adopt SDDC solutions according to their business requirements. Therefore, the demand for SDDC is expected to increase during the forecast period, fueled by the modernization of data centers by enterprises. Market Challenge: Cybersecurity issues are challenging the growth of the software-defined data center (SDDC) market. Incidents of hacking of data centers are increasing. Some of these attacks are distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks, wherein hackers continuously flood requests to servers, which make data center resources unavailable to end-users. Such factors directly impact business continuity, which can hinder the growth of the global SDDC market during the forecast period.

Technavio offers important drivers and challenges that will shape the future of the

market. View PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market report is segmented by component (SDS, SDN, and SDC) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the software-defined data center (SDDC) market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics

and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned

Arista Networks Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

DataCore Software Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

EQT AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Nutanix Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Scality Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Vendor Landscape

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as R&D, technological innovations, strategic collaborations, M&A, market expansion activities, and investments in market growth opportunities to compete in the market. Established players, such as Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HP Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Citrix Systems Inc., together capture the largest share of the global market.

Related Reports

Data Center Server Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Application, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 84.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., EQT AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., and Scality Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 SDS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on SDS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on SDS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on SDS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on SDS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 SDN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on SDN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on SDN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on SDN - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on SDN - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on SDC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on SDC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on SDC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Citrix Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Citrix Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 103: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 HP Inc.

Exhibit 115: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: HP Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: HP Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio