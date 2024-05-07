Software-defined Networking Market to Be Worth $73.5 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Software-defined Networking Market by Offering, Model (API SDN, Overlay SDN, Open SDN), Application (Control Flow, Packet Forwarding, Security Flow Open Flow Switch), End User (Data Centers, Enterprises), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2031,' the software-defined networking market is projected to reach $73.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2024–2031.

Download Sample Report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5798

Software-defined Networking (SDN) is an approach to networking that uses software-based controllers or application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate with underlying hardware infrastructure and direct traffic on a network. It enables a new way of controlling the routing of data packets through a centralized server. SDN offers the potential to deliver application environments as code and minimize the hands-on time needed for managing the network.

SDN is much more flexible than traditional networking and is a step above it. It enables increased control with greater speed and flexibility, customizable network infrastructure, and robust security. It also allows data to move easily between distributed locations, which is critical for cloud applications.

The growth of the software-defined networking market is driven by the proliferation of data centers, the increasing utilization of smart devices in industrial and infrastructure applications, and the growth in network infrastructure automation in Asia-Pacific. However, interoperability issues due to uneven SDN standards restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing deployment of 5G networks and enterprises' growing preference for network slicing are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the shortage of skilled networking professionals is a major challenge impacting the growth of the software-defined networking market.

The global software-defined networking market is segmented by offering (software and services), model (open SDN, API SDN, overlay SDN, and hybrid SDN), application (control flow, open flow switch, packet forwarding, security flow, data migration, and other applications), end user (data centers, enterprises, cloud service providers, telecommunication service providers, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at geographical levels.

Get a Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5798

Based on offering, the software-defined networking market is segmented into software and services. In 2024, the software segment is expected to account for the larger share of 70% of the software-defined networking market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by SDN. SDN facilitates dynamic and centralized control of network resources, enabling administrators to adjust network behavior through software rather than manual configuration of individual devices. Additionally, SDN enables the automation of network provisioning, configuration, and management, resulting in faster service deployment, enhanced resource utilization, and reduced human errors.

However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the benefits provided by SDN services, particularly in enabling the scaling of network infrastructure to accommodate fluctuating workloads. Such scalability is crucial for businesses experiencing growth or variations in demand. Moreover, SDN centralizes network management, enabling administrators to define and enforce policies across the entire network efficiently.

Based on model, the SDN market is segmented into open SDN, API SDN, overlay SDN, and hybrid SDN. In 2024, the overlay SDN segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global software-defined networking market. Overlay SDN enables the creation of virtual networks over existing physical infrastructure, offering flexibility in network design and deployment. This capability enables swift adjustments to evolving business needs. Moreover, overlay SDN facilitates the creation of isolated virtual networks, which is essential for supporting multiple tenants or applications with different requirements on a shared physical infrastructure. These benefits contribute to the large market share of this segment.

However, the hybrid SDN segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Hybrid SDN provides a balance between the centralized control and programmability of SDN and the distributed nature of traditional networking. This flexibility is essential for organizations that need to support a variety of workloads, applications, and network architectures. These benefits are expected to increase the adoption of hybrid SDN and drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the software-defined networking market is segmented into control flow, open flow switch, packet forwarding, security flow, data migration, and other applications. In 2024, the control flow segment is expected to account for the largest share of 31% of the software-defined networking market. SDN enhances network resource utilization and cost efficiency in control flow applications. SDN facilitates the implementation of more granular security policies, thereby bolstering overall network security. These advantages significantly contribute to the large market share of this segment.

However, the security flow segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SDN enables the rapid deployment of security policies and updates. Additionally, SDN enables the automation of security responses, leading to reduced time and effort needed to mitigate threats. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global software-defined networking market is segmented into data centers, enterprises, cloud service providers, telecommunication service providers, and other end users. In 2024, the enterprises segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41% of the software-defined networking market. SDN plays a crucial role in automating network management tasks, thereby reducing the need for manual configuration efforts. Moreover, SDN simplifies the process of scaling network infrastructure to meet evolving business requirements. These advantages contribute to the segment's large market share.

However, the telecommunication service providers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits provided by SDN, which offers a new level of flexibility, agility, and efficiency. These advantages enable telecommunication service providers to effectively address the constantly increasing demands of their customers.

Based on geography, the software-defined networking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the software-defined networking market. The North America SDN market is estimated to be worth USD 7.0 Billion in 2024. North America's significant market share can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a larger and well-established sales force specializing in network automation solutions, the increasing initiatives by service providers to implement network automation and the growing demand for data center and IT infrastructure automation.

However, the Asia-Pacific SDN market is projected to record the highest CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing deployment of SDN by enterprises in the region, the rising demand for a broad range of value-added network services, the need for more agile and flexible networks, and the growing demand for network automation.

The key players operating in the global software-defined networking market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Pica8 Software Inc. (U.S.), Riverbed Technology LLC (U.S.), and flexiWAN Ltd. (Israel).

Prominent companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.) are the industry leaders with relatively high market shares. These market players have strong brand recognition and established product offerings with a strong strategic focus on business expansion. These players focus strongly on research and development activities and are aligned to innovate their product portfolio in line with the industry trends for the coming years.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Report-

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5798

Scope of the Report:

Software-defined Networking Market Assessment—by Offering

Software

Services

Software-defined Networking Market Assessment—by Model

Open SDN

API SDN

Overlay SDN

Hybrid SDN

Software-defined Networking Market Assessment—by Application

Control Flow

Open Flow Switch

Packet Forwarding

Security Flow

Data Migration

Other Applications

Software-defined Networking Market Assessment—by End User

Data Centers

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunication Service Providers

Other End Users

Software-defined Networking Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

Unlock Opportunities: Buy Now- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/19036108

Related Reports:

Managed Network Services Market by Service Type, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Government, and Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Intent-based Networking Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Network Automation & Orchestration, Policy Enforcement & Security, Network Monitoring & Analytics), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End User (Communication Service Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1033/software-defined-networking-market-2031

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.