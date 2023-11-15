Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market growth is driven by the high demand for the adoption of cloud solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent Technavio report titled Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, Australia, China, Japan, UK - Size and Forecast 2024-2028, Technavio uncovers the significant impact of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market in cloud-based companies. According to the research, it is revealed that 38% of the market growth will originate from North America. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 67.37 billion from 2023- 2028. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market 2024-2028

The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market is driven by the high demand for cloud solutions adoption by enterprises, increasing demand from enterprises for data center modernization, and the increasing number of data center investments.

The SDN market in North America is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the rising demand for 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Additionally, industries like content and digital media, as well as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), are driving the need for high connectivity with minimal latency, further boosting the demand for SDN solutions in the region.

According to Technavio's findings, there is a growing demand for SDN (Software-Defined Networking) solutions in North America, primarily driven by industries like content and digital media, as well as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). This demand is fueled by the need for high connectivity with low latency. Additionally, colocation data center providers are expanding their presence in the region through significant investments. The surge in bandwidth requirements, coupled with the introduction of 5G-enabled IoT services, is anticipated to further boost the growth of the SDN market in North America during the forecast period. Buy the full report here

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market:

  • Primary Market Trend: The rise of IoT and edge computing is the primary trend shaping market growth.
  • Growing Demand for SDN: The demand for leveraging networks through SDN is increasing, driven by the emergence of IoT and edge computing.
  • SDN Benefits: SDN controls networks through software, offering dynamic resource allocation, a centralized view of forwarding devices, and enhanced network management.
  • Surge in IoT Demand: With the increasing demand for IoT solutions, SDN is experiencing significant growth.
  • Data Protection Regulations: Stringent data protection regulations like GDPR have compelled enterprises to establish local data centers for sensitive information storage, boosting global SDN demand.
  • Continued Growth: The global SDN market is expected to witness high growth due to the increasing demand for edge solutions and low-latency services.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the SDN trend:

Arista Networks Inc. offers software defined networking solutions such as Arista EOS network stack, and network data lake architecture, with the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to automation and security challenges. AT and T Inc. offers software defined networking solutions such as NEC Programmable Flow Networking Suite to leverage the OpenFlow protocol and Broadcom Inc. offers software defined networking solutions support a wide range of applications and network management tasks while reducing network complexity, harnessing network level control and boosting optimization. Thus, the offerings mentioned above are expected to increase the demand and growth of the Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market, during the forecast period.

Technavio's software-defined networking (SDN) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others), component (physical network infrastructure, SDN applications, and controller software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market is set to grow at a 29.04% CAGR between 2023 and 2028. This report outlines the key factors driving this growth, including the rising demand for cloud solutions, data center modernization, and increased investments. SDN offers centralized network management and flexibility, resulting in cost savings. The report segments the market by end-users, components, and regions, highlighting the BFSI sector and physical network infrastructure. North America is a key driver, primarily due to 5G-enabled IoT services and high-connectivity demands. However, challenges in network design and fault tolerance may hinder growth. The report aims to provide insights for businesses in the SDN market.

Coverage

Companies Covered

  • Ciena Corp.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Extreme Networks Inc.
  • Hamburgnet eK
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Juniper Networks Inc.
  • Kyndryl Inc.
  • Nokia Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • VMware Inc.
  • Wipro Ltd.

