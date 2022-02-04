Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market: Segmentation by component (physical network infrastructure, SDN applications, and controller software) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025 |Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global software-defined networking (SDN) market as a part of the global internet services and infrastructure market within the global information technology (IT) market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global software-defined networking (SDN) market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the software-defined networking (SDN) market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Software-defined Networking (SDN) Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of software-defined networking (SDN) is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Engineering phase

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The software-defined networking (SDN) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the software-defined networking (SDN) market, including some of the vendors such as Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hamburgnet UK, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Wipro Ltd.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software-defined networking (SDN) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Arista Networks Inc. - Offers software-defined networking products such as Arista SDCN.

Offers software-defined networking products such as Arista SDCN. Broadcom Inc. - Offers software-defined networking products such as OF-DPA, OpenSSL, and Broadview.

Offers software-defined networking products such as OF-DPA, OpenSSL, and Broadview. Ciena Corp. - offers SDN solutions for automating service and network provisioning across multiple physical network layers (L0, L1, L2).

The software-defined networking (SDN) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The software-defined networking (SDN) market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for software-defined networking (SDN) market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

North America's SDN market is expected to expand during the projected period, owing to rising demand for 5G-enabled Internet of things (IoT) solutions. IoT solutions generate massive amounts of data, which necessitates a lot of bandwidth. To overcome these issues, businesses are implementing SDN solutions to fully utilize data center networking resources. The need for SDN is likely to remain during the forecast period, owing to rising IoT investments and 5G adoption. Furthermore, in North America, the desire for high connection with low latency from industries such as content and digital media, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is expected to increase demand for SDN solutions.

Moreover, countries like the US, Australia, China, Japan, and the UK are the key market for the software-defined networking (SDN) market in APAC, owing to the increasing demand for 5G-enabled Internet of things (IoT) solutions market in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

Software-defined Networking (SDN) Key Market Drivers:

Demand for cloud solutions

Low operational costs and the ability to scale up and down workloads are two of the advantages of cloud systems. Hybrid cloud solutions and the multi-cloud environment have seen a surge in demand from businesses in recent years. Hybrid cloud solutions allow businesses to take advantage of the advantages of both private and public clouds to scale up or down resources as needed. Multi-cloud solutions, on the other hand, allow businesses to break free from vendor lock-in. As a result, the number of cloud data centers has risen.

Software-defined Networking (SDN) Key Market Trends:

Rise of IoT and edge computing

With the rise of IoT and edge computing, there has been a growing need for SDN to help organizations better utilize network resources. Low latency and high bandwidth are required by IoT applications such as linked cars, smart homes, and smart cities. IoT applications create massive amounts of data that traditional networks can't handle. Software-defined networking (SDN) manages the network and provides dynamic resource allocation, a consolidated view of forwarding devices, and improved network management. As a result of the increase in demand for IoT solutions, SDN is in high demand.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the software-defined networking (SDN) market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Retail E-Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Web Hosting Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.18% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 41.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Australia, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hamburgnet UK, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio