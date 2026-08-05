Software Defined Radio Market worth $36.80 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the software defined radio (SDR) market is projected to grow from USD 23.52 billion in 2026 and reach USD 36.80 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Software Defined Radio Market - Global Forecast to 2033"

Software Defined Radio Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2033

2021–2033 2026 Market Size: USD 23.52 billion

USD 23.52 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 36.80 billion

USD 36.80 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 6.6%

Software Defined Radio Market Trends & Insights:

The SDR market is growing as communication networks become more complex. Many organizations still use different radio systems that cannot easily communicate with each other. SDRs help connect older and newer radios and allow voice, data, and images to be shared across different teams. This is increasing demand for SDRs in joint military operations, emergency response, and other missions where different users must communicate through one network.

By Technology, UAV & autonomous systems are expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% between 2026 and 2033.

By Application, Public safety & government systems are estimated to be the most dominant segment in 2026.

By region, the North America SDR market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% between 2026 and 2033.

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In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 3,424,776 units in 2026 to 4,476,811 units by 2033. The growth of the SDR market is supported by the rising need for secure and interoperable communication across defense, public safety, satellite, and commercial wireless networks. SDRs allow users to add new waveforms, improve security, and change communication functions through software. Growing investment in spectrum sharing, tactical networking, and reconfigurable radio platforms is also supporting long-term market growth.

The SDR industry is moving from separate radio products to connected and centrally managed communication networks. Organizations are using software tools to program, monitor, and update large radio fleets from one location. Remote updates can add features, change radio settings, and improve security without collecting every device. This shift is increasing demand for SDR platforms that combine radio hardware with fleet management, network monitoring, and long-term software support.

By frequency band, the L & S Band segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The L & S band segment is expected to hold the second-largest share because these bands are widely used for satellite communication, tactical data links, radar, telemetry, aviation, and mobile military networks. They support reliable voice and high-speed data links across airborne, ground and space platforms. The growing use of L & S band SDRs in networked communication and satellite systems is expected to maintain strong demand for this segment.

By application, the satellites & ground stations segment is projected to register the second highest growth during the forecast period.

The satellites & ground stations segment is expected to grow rapidly because space operators need radios that can support different missions, frequency bands, and waveforms. SDRs allow communication functions to be changed through software after deployment, reducing the need for mission-specific radio hardware. Increasing satellite launches, high-speed space communication, and demand for flexible ground networks are supporting growth in this segment.

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The Middle East is projected to be the second fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East is expected to record the second-fastest growth in the SDR industry. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in local production and development of secure radio technologies. Saudi Arabia has established local production capabilities for multiband SDR systems while the UAE is supporting the co-development and manufacturing of software-defined radios. The need for secure communication, local defense manufacturing, and better interoperability across military platforms is expected to support SDR market growth in the region.

Motorola Solutions, Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales, RTX, and General Dynamics Corporation are the major players in the SDR companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the world.

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