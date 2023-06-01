Software-Defined Radios Market size to grow by USD 12,894.6 mn from 2022 to 2027; Increased adoption of advanced analytics by SMEs owing to rise in cloud computing to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The software-defined radios market size is set to grow by USD 12,894.6 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The software-defined radios market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Radios Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global software-defined radios market is highly competitive, with several players operating. The key players in the market include BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Harris Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others. These players focus on product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive advantage. The software-defined radios market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Elbit Systems - The company offers software-defined radios called E LynX for advanced mobile ad hoc networking MANET, tactical IP radios, and adaptable bandwidths.

Key Market Segmentation

This software-defined radios market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (defense, homeland security, and commercial), type (joint tactical radio system, cognitive radio, general purpose radio, and terrestrial trunked radio), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the defense segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The United States Army implements its SDR technology in its Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS). It is a program that allows different military units to communicate effectively in different environments. The US Navy also uses SDR for ship communication systems to improve communication between ships. Furthermore, owing to the widespread use of SDR in military communication systems, this segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for SDR.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The Joint Tactical Network Center (JTNC) program, provides technical support for wireless communications systems to the US Department of Defense. Moreover, in coming years the U.S. government will increase funding for next-generation wireless communication systems capable of processing X-band frequencies that can be reused to meet the needs of advanced technology and the growing demand for U.S. wireless devices. This will drive demand for SDRs in this region. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Indra Sistemas SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo Spa

Mercury Systems Inc.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Rolta India Ltd.

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Viasat Inc.

ZTE Corp.

Software-Defined Radios Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing need for cost-effective solutions for smart connected devices notably drives the software-defined radio (SDR) market growth.

There is a need for cost-effective solutions and SDR technology enables efficient use of spectrum and reduces the cost of deploying and maintaining communication networks.

Challenges

The complexity of software-defined radio (SDR) technology in integration with systems challenges the software-defined radio market growth.

SDR technology is highly complex and requires specific skills and knowledge to develop and deploy, which makes market entry difficult for new companies and governments adopting this technology.

Additionally, for SDR to work effectively, additional antennas, amplifiers, or other components are required.

And this increases the overall complexity of the wireless system and can make management and troubleshooting difficult.

Hence, the complexity of SDR technology will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Software-Defined Radios Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,894.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Rolta India Ltd., Thales Group, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Viasat Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

