Software Defined Security Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 41.47 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

News provided by

Verified Market Research

13 Jun, 2023, 10:10 ET

The "Global Software Defined Security Market By Solutions, By Services, By End-User, By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Software Defined Security Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Software Defined Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 41.47 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6328

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software Defined Security Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Software Defined Security Market Poised for Growth as Demand for Flexible and Centralized Security Solutions Surges

Software-defined security (SDS), a compliance and protection method designed to separate physical aspects from control, is rapidly gaining traction in the IT industry. Traditional physical data centers, known for their complexity and inflexibility due to reliance on static machines and networks, are being replaced by SDS solutions that offer automation through software intrusion detection, network segmentation, and other network security measures. The SDS protocol effectively regulates new devices in cloud-based applications, making it an invaluable tool for organizations operating in cloud-based solutions.

As the global cloud infrastructure expands, so does the Software Defined Security Market. The demand for unstructured data management and enhanced security in virtualized infrastructures is driving the adoption of Software Defined Security solutions. Heightened concerns surrounding data theft and information security among companies further contribute to the growth of the global Software Defined Security Market. The escalating cases of cybercrime and cyber assaults underscore the significance of security protocols like software-defined security. The forecast period predicts substantial revenue growth for the global software-defined security market, attributed to the increased usage of the internet, social media platforms, and smartphones.

Among end-users, cloud service providers are expected to dominate the Software Defined Security Market. Enterprises of all sizes across diverse industries are embracing these solutions globally. By abstracting security methods from the hardware layer to a software layer, Software Defined Security offers a flexible and centralized security solution.

North America and Asia-Pacific will continue to lead in the Software Defined Security Market, with ongoing market development and regional adoptions. The region's advanced awareness of the potential advantages of software-defined security drives increased adoption, particularly due to the surge in IT activities.

Key market players in the Software Defined Security industry include Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Ericsson Inc., IBM Corporation, and Dell Inc. These key players employ key development strategies to maintain their market share and rankings, ensuring their products and services remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving software-defined security landscape.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Software Defined Security Market into Solutions, Services, End-User, And Geography.

  • Software Defined Security Market, by Solutions
    • Security Software
    • Control Automation & Orchestration Solution
    • Security Compliance & Policy Management
    • Performance Management & Reporting
  • Software Defined Security Market, by Services
    • Support and Maintenance
    • Training and Education
    • Integration & Testing
    • Consulting
  • Software Defined Security Market, by End User
    • Telecom Service Providers
    • Cloud Service Providers
    • Enterprises
  • Software Defined Security Market, by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Security Awareness Training Software Market By Product Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), By End-Users (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Geography, And Forecast

Adaptive Security Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), By Vertical (Retail, IT And Telecom, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Automatic Identification System Market By Class (Class A AIS, Class B AIS, AIS–based stations), By Platform (Vessel-based, On-shore), By Application (Fleet Management, Vessels Tracking, Maritime Security), By Geography, And Forecast

Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market By Product (Virus and Spam Blocking, Intrusion Detection, Firewalls, Virtual Private Network (VPN) Management, Others), By Application (Small Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Business), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Endpoint Security Companies fighting against cybersecurity threats with moxie

Visualize Software Defined Security Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Also from this source

Reservoir Analysis Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 13.73 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Telecom Analytics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 13.19 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.