Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Market size is set to grow by USD 105.07 billion from 2024-2028, Surge in cloud adoption boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined storage (SDS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 37.02% during the forecast period. Surge in cloud adoption is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise of hyper-converged technology. However, high costs associated with software-defined storage poses a challenge. Key market players include Avaya LLC, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VMware Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global software-defined storage (SDS) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 105079.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Avaya LLC, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VMware Inc.

Market Driver

The global software-defined storage (SDS) market is experiencing growth due to the increasing adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) by enterprises. HCI, a unified system combining storage, computing, and networking, enhances resource utilization and reduces power consumption. Vendors like Cisco offer HCI solutions, such as HyperFlex systems, which provide agility, high performance, and scalability through software-defined computing, storage, and networking. These solutions support data center core, multi-cloud, and edge deployments, contributing to the growth of the SDS market.

The Software-Defined Storage (SDS) market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demands for agility and efficiency in data management. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies are driving innovation in SDS solutions, providing features like automating processes, improving data security, and enhancing storage performance. Intelligent SDS systems are enabling businesses to cost-effectively manage their data, especially in the context of cloud and on-premises environments. Additionally, the integration of storage and network functions is leading to the development of more advanced SDS offerings. Overall, the SDS market is trending towards more flexible, scalable, and intelligent storage solutions.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The Software-Defined Storage (SDS) market allows businesses to consolidate data center components, reducing CAPEX and operational costs through technologies like virtualization, containerization, and hyper-converged infrastructure. Vendors offer various SDS solutions, including primary, secondary, object, and cloud storage. However, enterprises face challenges in storage consolidation, with some vendors requiring upfront licensing fees based on capacity. Inefficient utilization of existing infrastructure can result in substantial losses. To address these concerns, market players innovate and collaborate. Yet, the increasing use of AI and IoT generates vast data volumes, posing storage and management challenges, potentially hindering market growth.

The Software-Defined Storage (SDS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for flexible and efficient storage solutions. However, the implementation of SDS comes with certain challenges. One challenge is ensuring compatibility with various storage hardware and software platforms. Another challenge is managing the complexity of SDS environments, which require advanced skills and expertise. Additionally, security is a major concern, as SDS can expose vulnerabilities if not properly configured and managed. Encryption and access control mechanisms are essential to mitigate these risks. Lastly, scalability is a challenge, as SDS must be able to handle increasing data volumes and support various workloads. Despite these challenges, the benefits of SDS, such as agility, cost savings, and improved performance, make it a worthwhile investment for businesses.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This software-defined storage (sds) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 BFSI

1.2 Telecom and IT

1.3 Government

1.4 Healthcare

1.5 Education and others Component 2.1 Solution

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 BFSI- The software-defined storage (SDS) market experiences significant growth in the BFSI sector due to increasing storage demands, data protection regulations, and technological innovations. Enterprises in this sector seek agile, scalable, and efficient SDS solutions for managing unstructured data and ensuring security. Notable vendors like Red Hat and OSNEXUS provide offerings for big data management, encryption, and disaster recovery. The BFSI segment's growth is driven by the adoption of AI technologies and the need to optimize storage costs.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving digital economy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing various sectors, including the Business Financial Services Industry (BFSI). One of the significant areas of transformation is the automation of process controls through advanced Data Center Solutions. Exponential data growth in the BFSI sector necessitates the adoption of innovative technologies like Software-Defined Storage (SDS). SDS, which includes Container-Native solutions and Cloud Storage, offers Enterprises cost-effective, flexible, and efficient data management. Customer data analysis is a crucial application of SDS, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights. Digital Transformation in Emerging Economies is accelerating the demand for SDS, with Public Sector Staff and Citizens benefiting from improved Data Protection through Encryption. High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications also leverage SDS for enhanced performance. Exxact Corporation and FalconStor's partnerships are examples of industry collaborations driving SDS innovation.

Market Research Overview

The Software-Defined Storage (SDS) market refers to a modern approach in building and managing storage infrastructure where intelligence is decoupled from hardware and applied through software. SDS solutions provide flexibility, scalability, and efficiency by enabling the pooling of physical storage from various sources and presenting it as a unified, logical storage system. This technology allows organizations to easily manage their storage resources, automate storage provisioning, and improve data protection. SDS also supports various protocols and interfaces, making it compatible with diverse applications and environments. The adoption of SDS is driven by the increasing demand for agile and cost-effective storage solutions in today's data-intensive world.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



Telecom And IT



Government



Healthcare



Education And Others

Component

Solution



Services

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio