Software Defined Vehicle Market worth USD 1,237.6 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

Software Defined Vehicle Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 USD 213.5 billion Estimated Value by 2030 USD 1,237.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 34.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered SDV Type (Semi-SDV. SDV), E/E Architecture (Distributed, Domain Centralised, Zonal Control), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle) and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities SDV platform monetization Key Market Drivers Reduced recall and manufacturing costs

SDV segment is expected to have significant growth opportunities in global Software Defined Vehicle market.

During the forecast period, SDVs are expected to have largest growth prospects. Unlike conventional vehicles, which mostly rely on predefined hardware configurations, SDVs are more flexible and adaptive in nature which allows their functionality to be upgraded and improved over time through software upgrades. Among contemporary OEMS, Tesla has been setting the standard for the switch to SDVs since 2012. Leading OEMs such as Stellantis, BMW, Volkswagen among others are currently in the transition phase, moving from Semi-SDVs to SDVs fully by 2030, including increased flexibility and agility through OTA updates that enable quick response to market demands and problem solving without necessitating physical recalls. This will reduce production costs by focusing on standardizing hardware and software differentiation. Further, it prolongs the life of automobiles by upholding software upgrades.

"China to lead the Software Defined Vehicle market in Asia Pacific."

China is the largest vehicle market in the Asia Pacific and one of the biggest automobile markets worldwide, is expected to have significant growth in the Software Defined Vehicle industry. This will be led by continuous R&D and advancement in the autonomous driving technology by local software mobility providers and sophisticated automotive ecosystems integrating cloud-native technologies. Leading OEMs and technology providers in the country are utilizing open-source platforms to develop next-generation vehicle equipped with software stacks, which enhances SDV capabilities such as driving assistance, connectivity, and digitalization. SDV providers such as NIO, Li Auto Inc., ZEEKR, XPENG Inc. among others currently provide SDVs in China. Also, these SDV providers are partnering with software mobility providers to enhance their SDV capabilities. For instance, in May 2024, XPENG partnered with TrueEV, an Australia based Electric mobility provider company. TrueEV will handle distribution and retail of XPENG vehicles in Australia, starting with the launch of the XPENG G6 SUV, built on the SEPA 2.0 platform, by the end of 2024, for global markets.

Software Defined Vehicle Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Reduced recall and manufacturing costs

Restraints:

1. Increase in risk of cyberattacks

Opportunities:

1. SDV platform monetization

Challenge:

1. Complex software updates and security patching

Key Market Players Software Defined Vehicle Industry:

Prominent players in the Software Defined Vehicle Market include Tesla (US), Li Auto Inc. (China), NIO (China), Rivian (US), XPENG Inc. (China), and ZEEKR (China) and among others.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier I – 42%, Tier II – 40%, and OEM –18%,

C-level Executives– 57%, Directors – 29%, and Executives – 14% By Region: North America – 39%, Europe – 33%, and Asia Pacific – 28%

Software Defined Vehicle Industry Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , XPENG Inc. partnered with NVIDIA Corporation for the adoption of the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor platform for its next-generation EVs. This platform will power XPENG's XNGP AI-assisted driving system, enhancing intelligent driving capabilities. XPENG launched the G6 Coupe SUV, G9 SUV, and P7 Sedan equipped with NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, boasts continuously upgraded AI capabilities through over-the-air updates.

, XPENG Inc. partnered with NVIDIA Corporation for the adoption of the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor platform for its next-generation EVs. This platform will power XPENG's XNGP AI-assisted driving system, enhancing intelligent driving capabilities. XPENG launched the G6 Coupe SUV, G9 SUV, and P7 Sedan equipped with NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, boasts continuously upgraded AI capabilities through over-the-air updates. In June 2024 , XPENG Inc. launched its all-new G6 electric mid-size SUV, positioning it as a strong contender against established rivals like the Tesla Model Y in the Australian market. It is designed on XPENG's SEPA 2.0 platform. The vehicle also features bidirectional charging (V2X) with V2L support up to 3.3 kW AC, making it versatile for energy transfer to external devices. This SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 200 km/h, powered by a rear-wheel drive system generating 190 kW (258 PS) of total power and 440 Nm of torque. Its battery architecture operates at 800 V, and it supports up to 11 kW AC charging.

, XPENG Inc. launched its all-new G6 electric mid-size SUV, positioning it as a strong contender against established rivals like the Tesla Model Y in the Australian market. It is designed on XPENG's SEPA 2.0 platform. The vehicle also features bidirectional charging (V2X) with V2L support up to 3.3 kW AC, making it versatile for energy transfer to external devices. This SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 200 km/h, powered by a rear-wheel drive system generating 190 kW (258 PS) of total power and 440 Nm of torque. Its battery architecture operates at 800 V, and it supports up to 11 kW AC charging. In June 2024 , Rivian launched the second generation of the R1 lineup i.e., R1S and R1T models with software-defined technology. These vehicles feature a streamlined electrical architecture, reducing ECUs from 17 to 7 and significantly cutting down wiring. The new Rivian Autonomy Platform, powered by advanced sensors and AI, enhances driving assistance capabilities. In-vehicle connectivity includes digital car keys via Apple Wallet and Google Pixel, a rich entertainment system with streaming video and Apple Music integration, and an interactive user interface powered by Unreal Engine.

Software Defined Vehicle Market Size - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Software Defined Vehicle market and the subsegments.

This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Reduced recall and manufacturing costs, personalized client engagement, integration of ADAS digital cockpits, and increasing adoption of 5G technology), restraints (Limited over-the-air updates and increase in risk of cyberattacks), opportunities (Remote diagnostics, Pay-per-use mobility, SDV platform monetization and Digital twin for emergency repair), and challenges (Complex software updates and security patching and risk of data breach) influencing the growth of the Software Defined Vehicle market.

(Reduced recall and manufacturing costs, personalized client engagement, integration of ADAS digital cockpits, and increasing adoption of 5G technology), restraints (Limited over-the-air updates and increase in risk of cyberattacks), opportunities (Remote diagnostics, Pay-per-use mobility, SDV platform monetization and Digital twin for emergency repair), and challenges (Complex software updates and security patching and risk of data breach) influencing the growth of the Software Defined Vehicle market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Software Defined Vehicle market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Software Defined Vehicle market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Software Defined Vehicle market across varied regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Software Defined Vehicle market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Software Defined Vehicle market.

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Software Defined Vehicle market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Tesla (US), Li Auto Inc. ( China ), NIO ( China ), Rivian (US), XPENG Inc. ( China ), and ZEEKR ( China ), among others in the Software Defined Vehicle market.

