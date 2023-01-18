Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,208.29 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-defined Wide Area Network Market 2023-2027

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market - Five forces

The global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (solutions and services) and end-user (service providers and enterprise customers).

The solutions segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. SD-WAN solutions are used for controlling connectivity, management, and services between data centers, remote offices, and cloud resources. In SD-WAN implementation, existing routers and switches or virtualized customer premises equipment (vCPE) can be used. These devices run software that manages policy, security, networking, and other management tasks. SD-WAN also has the capacity to handle various connection types as well as divide and protect the traffic moving via the WAN. These factors will boost the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market.

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada dominate data center investments in the region owing to the rising demand for 5G-enabled IoT solutions, high connectivity and bandwidth, cool ambient temperature, low electricity tariffs, and a tax-friendly environment. Consumer and enterprise data traffic fuel the demand for data centers in the region owing to factors such as demand for IoT devices, rising investments in AI, implementation of autonomous technologies across enterprises, and growing investments in autonomous vehicles. In addition, IP traffic is growing at an exponential rate owing to the increasing mobile data consumption and high-bandwidth applications. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market in North America during the forecast period.

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for cloud solutions is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Enterprises and service providers are shifting their on-premise data center workloads to the cloud, which improves scalability, efficiency, and agility and reduces CAPEX and OPEX.

However, these enterprises have inadequate WAN capacity, which leads to issues in transition and results in network reliability issues, latency issues, and network congestion.

Cloud-based SD-WAN overcomes the above challenges. Hence, enterprises across various industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), content and digital media, retail, and manufacturing, are implementing SD-WAN solutions.

Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Extended partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are key trends in the market.

are key trends in the market. Major vendors are focusing on product portfolio enhancements to increase their market share, which is leading to consolidation in the global SD-WAN market.

Partnerships between service providers and vendors will also contribute to the growth of SD-WAN solutions among SMEs.

Major vendors are expected to enhance their SD-WAN solutions with new security features, collaborations with cloud solutions providers, and partnerships with managed service providers.

These factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Lack of technical skills is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Most IT personnel have command over traditional and fundamental technologies in network infrastructures. However, finding technical staff that is proficient in multiple technical domains is a challenge for enterprises.

Technical professionals should also have knowledge of software troubleshooting and management. Hence, vendors are offering courses to overcome this challenge, which is time-consuming.

These factors will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market vendors

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,208.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Flexiware Solutions., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

