Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market size is set to grow by USD 13.66 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for cloud solutions to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.66 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.02% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Solutions and Services), End-user (Service providers and Enterprise customers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., flexiWAN Ltd. , Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The SD-WAN market is experiencing increased demand for advanced technologies like AI and ML. These technologies enable effective network management, automating tasks such as event correlation and fault detection. Benefits include bandwidth utilization, actionable insights, and trend detection. Vendors like Cisco are integrating these capabilities, offering WAN optimization, network management, and fault prediction.

The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for secure and efficient network connectivity solutions. Cost-effective bandwidth and the ability to prioritize applications are key trends driving this market. SD-WAN technology enables companies to combine multiple types of connections, such as broadband and MPLS, to create a more flexible and cost-effective network.

Additionally, the integration of security features, like firewalls and intrusion prevention, is becoming increasingly important for businesses. The use of cloud services and the need for remote workforces are also contributing to the growth of the SD-WAN market. Overall, SD-WAN offers businesses a more agile and cost-effective solution for their network connectivity needs.

Market Challenges

• The SD-WAN market offers numerous advantages over traditional WAN, but enterprises must carefully consider requirements before implementation. Challenges include interoperability with legacy infrastructure, potential operational issues from incorrect implementation, and choosing the right SD-WAN solution from various vendors.

• Businesses with limited resources may opt for managed services. High bandwidth needs from new technologies like big data analytics could pose implementation constraints. Effective measures include understanding business requirements, predicting workloads, setting SLAs, and choosing the right SD-WAN solution.

• The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for secure and efficient network connectivity solutions. However, the implementation of SD-WAN comes with certain challenges. One major challenge is ensuring security, as SD-WAN relies on the internet for connectivity, making it vulnerable to cyber threats.

• Another challenge is the complexity of SD-WAN technology, which requires specialized skills and resources for deployment and management. Additionally, cost is a concern for many organizations, as SD-WAN can be more expensive than traditional WAN solutions. Furthermore, ensuring interoperability with various applications and services is also a challenge.

• To address these challenges, SD-WAN vendors are focusing on providing robust security features, simplifying deployment and management processes, and offering flexible pricing models.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Solutions

1.2 Services End-user 2.1 Service providers

2.2 Enterprise customers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solutions- SD-WAN is a secure networking solution that links users to applications through various transport services like MPLS, LTE, and broadband internet. Businesses can outsource SD-WAN services to managed service providers (MSPs/CSPs), who offer networking, transport, hardware, and software for specified branches with SLAs for uptime and performance. Regular IT maintenance is crucial to keep SD-WAN costs low, and providers offer additional services for setup, integration, and maintenance, driving the SD-WAN market's growth.

Research Analysis

The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for WAN simplification and cost reduction in various sectors, including SMEs, healthcare, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics. SD-WAN solutions enable bandwidth efficiency and reliability, making them an ideal choice for managing cloud IP traffic and supporting digital transformation initiatives.

With the advent of 5G, SD-WAN is becoming increasingly crucial for enhancing application performance and network security in industries such as industrial IoT (IIoT), smart cities, and mobility. Furthermore, SD-WAN plays a vital role in hybrid cloud environments, edge computing, and zero trust network access (ZTNA), offering significant operating cost savings and improved connectivity. Additionally, AI and Big data integration in SD-WAN solutions provide valuable insights for network infrastructure management and cybersecurity.

Market Research Overview

The Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market represents a significant advancement in network technology, enabling organizations to optimize their wide area network performance. SD-WAN utilizes a centralized control function, enabling the automation of network configuration and policy management. This technology allows for the prioritization of applications and the seamless integration of various connectivity types, including broadband and cellular.

The flexibility and agility offered by SD-WAN make it an attractive solution for businesses seeking to improve their network efficiency and reduce costs. Additionally, SD-WAN's ability to provide real-time analytics and automated failover ensures business continuity and network reliability. Overall, the SD-WAN market is poised for growth as more organizations adopt this innovative technology to transform their network infrastructure.

