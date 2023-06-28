Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2027: Driven by rising demand for cloud solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market size is estimated to grow by USD 11,208.29 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Solutions and Services), End-user (Service providers and Enterprise customers), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The connectivity, management, cloud resources, and services between data centers, and remote are controlled by software using SD-WAN solutions. The rising demand for cloud solutions notably drives market growth. Enterprises across various industry sectors such as banking, content and digital media, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, and manufacturing, are the main contributors to the rise in demand. Enterprises and service providers are implementing SD-WAN solutions to improve their scalability, efficiency, and agility and to reduce CAPEX and OPEX. The demand for cloud-based SD-WAN is increasing as it overcomes such network-related challenges. Therefore, such factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report!

SD-WAN Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Flexiware Solutions., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Solutions and Services), End-user (Service providers and Enterprise customers), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Flexiware Solutions., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Extended partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are emerging trends shaping the SD-WAN Market. Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is expected to consolidate as major vendors focus on product portfolio enhancements to increase their market share. However, they enhance their SD-WAN solutions with new security features, collaboration with cloud solutions providers, and partnerships with managed service providers. Hence, these factors will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges - Lack of technical skills is a major challenge impeding the SD-WAN market growth. One of the major constraints for the adoption of SD-WAN solutions is the technology gap among the IT staff of different enterprises. Most of the IT personnel have command over traditional and fundamental technologies in network infrastructures. However, finding technical staff with command of multiple technical domains has been one of the major challenges for enterprises. Furthermore, technical professionals must have knowledge of software troubleshooting and management to overcome this challenge. Therefore, these factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,208.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aryaka Networks Inc., Bigleaf Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Flexiware Solutions., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Nokia Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Untangle Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

