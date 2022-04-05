Software Development Tool Xojo Adds iOS On-Device Debugging, 220+ General Improvements With 'Xojo 2022 Release 1'

Xojo Inc, has announced that Xojo 2022 Release 1 is now available and adds exciting new features, including the ability to debug iOS apps directly on-device. Additionally, a number of improvements have been added to Xojo's PDF support, such as Brush support, high quality report output and signing PDFs with Digital Certificates.

"As we have been doing since 1996, we continue to refine and improve Xojo while keeping it modern by adding new features that developers need to maximize productivity and stay competitive in a cross-platform marketplace," commented Geoff Perlman, Xojo's Founder and CEO. "Adding the ability to debug iOS devices directly on-device lets developers get a sense of their applications' performance in real world situations, ensuring they are putting out the best quality apps."

Xojo 2022 Release 1 includes:

iOS on-device debugging - In addition to testing your apps in the iOS Simulator, you can now debug them directly on your iOS devices

All-new documentation - The Xojo documentation is available both in the Xojo IDE and on the web: https://documentation.xojo.com

General build process improvements with better messaging, a macOS Code-Signing step and IDE Build Script processing

General IDE performance improvements

Better debugging experience on Apple Silicon Macs

Additional PDF improvements

Over 110 bug fixes

Availability

Xojo is free to use for learning and development. A license is required to build your applications. Pricing begins at $149 for building for a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform desktop, iOS or web applications is $399. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus packages are available from $799 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers.

Xojo 2022 Release 1 is available at https://www.xojo.com/download. For more details on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

SOURCE Xojo, Inc.