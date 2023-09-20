Software-Enabled Flash Empowers Hyperscalers with New Command Set Specification

New SEF specification donated by Kioxia focuses on maximizing flash memory value for data centers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation announced that KIOXIA America, Inc. has donated a command set specification to the Software-Enabled Flash (SEF) open source project. Software-Enabled Flash is a software-defined technology that delivers the full power and performance of flash memory into storage applications and development projects. Designed to harness the full potential of flash memory, SEF is now poised to benefit hyperscale environments, providing an unparalleled level of control over flash-based storage solutions.

Hosted by the Linux Foundation, SEF is an open source, global collaboration project that enables broad adoption of software-defined flash to benefit the storage developer community.  The project is focused on flash cloud storage, and was created to be vendor agnostic and flexible in order to meet the evolving requirements of the modern data center.

"We are delighted to provide command set specifications to the Software-Enabled Flash Project,"  said Eric Ries, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Storage Strategy Division for KIOXIA America, Inc. "This is an important step that allows the ecosystem to bring products to market, and enables customers to extract the maximum value from flash memory."

"The Software-Enabled Flash Project will benefit from this important specification from KIOXIA," said Hilary Carter, SVP Research & Communications at The Linux Foundation. "It's exciting to see SEF enable new ways for project member companies to develop their own solutions for storage developers."

Kioxia and SEF will be attending SNIA's Storage Developer Conference (SDC) from September 18-21 to highlight Software-Enabled Flash technology. To learn more about SEF, including how to get involved, contribute, or become a member, please visit www.softwareenabledflash.org.

