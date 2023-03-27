Software Enforcement Segment of the Software License Management Global Market Report 2022: New Expansion Opportunities for Software Enforcement in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software Enforcement Segment of the Software License Management Market - A Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers market size, trends, competitive landscape, and growth strategies for the Software Enforcement Market within the global Software License Management (SLM) market. Software licensing enables software monetization strategies and requires license enforcement, entitlement management, and software protection.

Companies traditionally sold SLM systems as anti-piracy solutions, but today they are monetization solutions for business models and the user experience. Many vendors saturate this market, with its top 2 cornering more than 84% of the market share.

The market will experience healthy growth as publishers transition from hardware-based, homegrown, and custom-built SLM solutions and deploy software enforcement for anti-piracy and counterfeiting initiatives. Some regions, such as Asia and Latin America, lag far behind in adopting Software Enforcement for SLM solutions. Even in North America and Europe, many SaaS publishers are behind on SLM adoption, as they lack awareness of how purpose-built commercial SLM solutions can yield significant benefits and provide rapid scalability advantages over hardware-based solutions.

The study will analyze the Software Enforcement segment of the SLM market, identify emerging trends and challenges, and provide an overview of solutions and opportunities available across the global market. This study covers all the key global geographic regions, including North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Software Enforcement for the Software License Management (SLM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Entitlement Management Driving Interest in Software Enforcement Solutions

Scope of Analysis

Market Participants

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis Final Notes

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Market Expansion Opportunities for Software Enforcement in Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Insights from Usage Data to Create Upselling Opportunities

4. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

5. List of Exhibits

