SOFTWARE IMPROVEMENT GROUP CONTRIBUTES TO LATEST PLCOPEN GUIDELINES FOR SOFTWARE QUALITY METRICS IN INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with a distinguished working group within PLCopen, Software Improvement Group (SIG) proudly announces the release of the 'Guideline on Software Quality Metrics.' This milestone underscores the critical role of software in industrial automation systems and provides a metric-based approach that improves efficiency and lowers maintenance costs.

Bugra M. Yildiz, Senior Software Consultant at SIG, contributed as a trusted member, alongside industry experts from the Technical University of Munich, CodeSys Group, Schneider Electric, Tetra Pak, BHP Group, and Fraunhofer IKS. Together they categorized relevant software quality metrics that endeavor to support developers and offer management data-driven insights. The guidelines include recommendations on how key stakeholders can use these metrics in their daily activities.

"This PLCopen initiative aligns with our shared vision of contributing to a healthier digital world and supporting the industrial automation sector build systems with higher efficiency and quality," commented Bugra M. Yildiz. "Software quality is a crucial aspect of Industrial Automation systems especially as many of those systems control large-scale production or critical infrastructure."

Utilizing Sigrid, SIG's software assurance platform, clients effortlessly gain insights into software quality in their daily PLC software development practices. This is exemplified by a client who was able to save at least 2,000 hours (about 2 and a half months) of work by embedding software quality metrics, not only enhancing software efficiency but also streamlining the entire delivery chain, offering increased scalability, reduced errors, and shorter delivery times.

About Software Improvement Group

SIG supports enterprise clients and governments to build future-fit software. Using Sigrid®, our software assurance platform, in combination with our experts we dig deep into the build quality, security, and architecture of business-critical software. Providing guidance on clients' software landscapes against the world's largest software analysis benchmark database to help them get a grip on their technology risks and challenges.

About PLCopen

PLCopen was founded in 1992 as an independent worldwide association for industrial suppliers and users. It is the leading association resolving topics related to industrial control programming and creates concepts to reduce the costs of industrial automation. These cost savings are realized in areas such as engineering, training, operation and maintenance. Together with its members, PLCopen creates specifications to materialize these concepts.

