Software Improvement Group (SIG) acquires EXIN

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Improvement Group (SIG), the independent global authority on software assurance, announced today that it has acquired EXIN, a leading independent exam and certification institute for IT professionals. EXIN adds the certification of people to SIG's long-standing services for assessing and certifying software technology and development processes. With this acquisition, organizations worldwide will be able to leverage objective assessments and certification of people, processes and technology for reliable IT from a single, independent partner.

Luc Brandts, CEO, SIG: "With a history dating back to 1984, having certified over two million people in 162 countries, we're excited to have such a high-quality institute like EXIN become part of Software Improvement Group. Combined with our expertise in assessing and certifying software code and development processes, we now cover the trifecta of people, process and technology. EXIN's focus on high-quality assessments and certifications will further strengthen our unique position as an independent company in the field of software assurance. We believe the new combination of SIG and EXIN truly helps to get software and skills right for a healthier digital world."

Modern society is becoming ever-more reliant on software technologies and its developers. Companies struggle to fully understand the software they rely on, or to utilize it in ways that allows them to make fact-based decisions to reduce risk, cut costs, speed up time to market and accelerate digital transformation.

Bernd Taselaar, CEO, EXIN: "SIG and EXIN unite the customer, business, and technology by independently validating the knowledge and skills of professionals, as well as the quality and risks hidden in software applications and development processes. At EXIN, we see this acquisition to be a natural fit. Both of our organizations take a fact-based approach in our respective assessments and certification processes, and we share the same company values of integrity, independence, high quality and respect. Together, we have a strong presence on all continents, serving our clients anywhere at any time. We want to thank our partners and clients as well as the EXIN team for their continued loyalty and trust to make the combination of SIG and EXIN a success."

About EXIN

EXIN is a leading independent exam and certification institute, having certified millions of professionals in the digital domain. EXIN has over 1000 accredited partners in more than 165 countries worldwide. EXIN's flexible and innovative services enable candidates to take exams worldwide in a wide range of languages.

EXIN enables digital transformation by assessing and validating competences. EXIN offers a broad range of current and in-demand certifications that cover a broad spectrum of specialisms in IT, including Service Management (such as VeriSM™, SIAM™, ITSM), Agile (Agile Scrum, DevOps, Lean IT), and Security (Information Security Management, Privacy & Data Protection based on GDPR, Cybersecurity) as well as Data Center Management.

About SIG

Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps organizations trust the technology they depend on. We combine our intelligent technology with our human expertise to dig deep into the build quality of enterprise software and architecture – measuring, monitoring, and benchmarking it against the world's largest software analysis database.

The SIG software analysis laboratory is the only one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis. Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in New York, Copenhagen, Antwerp and Frankfurt.

SOURCE Software Improvement Group (SIG)