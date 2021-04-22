Software Improvement Group (SIG) Announces Upcoming Sigrid® Releases For ROI-Based Management of Technical Debt, Risk-Based Application Modernization

AMSTERDAM, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at its biannual virtual user conference, SIG Commit, Software Improvement Group (SIG) announced upcoming advancements to its Sigrid® software assurance platform that will enable organizations to accelerate digital transformation on the strength of healthy software.

Sigrid continuously measures and monitors the build quality of enterprise software, including architecture, maintainability, security, and productivity. The platform connects "bit to boardroom" by making these findings accessible to CIOs, Architects, and Developers alike.

Aimed at helping IT teams gain control over technical debt and modernize core systems with confidence, the following Sigrid capabilities are currently being tested and will become generally available in the platform in Q3 2021:

- ROI-based reduction of technical debt

Sigrid will identify the most urgent technical debt hotspots, saving developers time and allowing them to focus "payoff" efforts for highest return. In addition, a new Sigrid feature will provide insight into developer activities to ensure development time and effort is spent on the issues that will deliver the highest impact.

- Fact-based, risk-managed application modernization

A new architecture quality measurement model will be launched in the platform that gathers technical and organizational facts about a system's architecture quality and turns them into risk-based scenarios for modernization.

Additional highlights of the Spring 2021 edition of SIG Commit included demos of Sigrid CI, a newly-launched capability for the platform that gives development teams direct, immediate feedback to ensure that every new commit meets client-defined maintainability standards.

Luc Brandts, CEO of SIG: "As the world we live and work in becomes ever-more reliant on software, we're fully focused on evolving Sigrid to support organizations in their digital-first business strategies. Our expert consultants have been hard at work developing new methodologies to measure architecture quality and identify technical debt hotspots. And now during the second edition of SIG Commit, we've been thrilled to share that these new capabilities will be made available at our clients' fingertips in the Sigrid platform."

About SIG

Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps organizations trust the technology they depend on. We combine our intelligent technology with our human expertise to dig deep into the build quality of enterprise software and architecture - measuring, monitoring, and benchmarking it against the world's largest software analysis database.

The SIG software analysis laboratory is the only one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis. Founded in 2000, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in New York, Copenhagen, Antwerp and Frankfurt.

Learn more: www.softwareimprovementgroup.com

SOURCE Software Improvement Group (SIG)