Software Industry Expert, Dave Auwarter, Joining Radix Executive Team as CRO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions, announced earlier today that Dave Auwarter has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Auwarter, operating from Radix' newly-opened North America office, will be leading the global sales team.

Prior to joining Radix, Auwarter was Director, International Sales for Lenovo Software for 11 years. He also served as CEO of NetSupport Inc. for 9 years.

Michael Shoham, Radix' CEO, said: "I have known Dave for many years and am delighted that he has joined Radix as CRO to lead our global sales operations. Radix is constantly growing, expanding its offering and market share, and I am confident that we will do great things together. Dave is a sales expert with more than 25 years of experience and I have no doubt that his experience will contribute to many of our growing verticals such as Android TV and single-purpose devices."

Later this month, Radix will exhibit at the Bett show (London Excel January 22-25).

Radix will showcase its tailor-made device management solutions for the training and education vertical, and will also launch a new version of its cloud-based classroom management solution which is platform and device agnostic.

All customers looking to manage their fleet of digital devices are welcome to meet Michael, Dave and the team.

For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / Dave Auwarter LinkedIn profile

Contact:

Radix Technologies Ltd.

Nadav Avni

Marketing Director

+972-52-3748569

nadav@radix-int.com

SOURCE Radix Technologies