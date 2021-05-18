Software Leader, Appsian Security, Continues 2021 Momentum with Two Global InfoSec Awards for ERP Data Security & ERP Risk Mitigation

Appsian Security Continues 2021 Momentum with Two Global InfoSec Awards Tweet this

Since becoming CEO in 2016, Pandey has guided Appsian Security through rapid growth by identifying niche market opportunities and delivering innovative data security solutions for SAP, Oracle PeopleSoft, and Oracle E-Business Suite. Acquiring a GRC solution has bolstered the strength of Appsian Security's current offerings.

"The value of uniting identity access management, data security, GRC, and segregation of duties management has never been clearer," continued Pandey. "We have heard from our customers time and time again that having essential data security and business risk management & mitigation solutions in one holistic platform will go a long way toward streamlining operations while making existing initiatives far more effective."

The Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine validate Pandey's vision and strategy to bring together security and risk mitigation into a single platform. This combination is designed to help break down the silos between IT, Security, and Audit teams that often create unwanted complexity and risk.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Pandey. "Being recognized for ERP data security, as well as ERP risk mitigation, confirms that our plans for growth and innovation will deliver unprecedented levels of value to our customers and the ERP market as a whole."

About Appsian Security

Appsian Security provides the fastest path to strengthening ERP data security & compliance for some of the largest organizations in the world using SAP, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle PeopleSoft. Using a software platform designed for intrusion prevention, data loss prevention, and threat detection & response, Appsian Security helps legacy ERP customers attain the deepest levels of data control and visibility. Appsian Security is an Oracle and SAP technology partner and has 250+ customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appsian.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Appsian at [email protected]

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Its submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage, or public companies in the Information Security (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

